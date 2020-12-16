Trevor Lawrence Says He's 'Ready to Take on Whatever Challenge' in the NFL

Matt Gentry/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence isn't concerned about the difficulties that could await him in the NFL.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, Lawrence said he's "ready to take on whatever challenge" awaits him:

Lawrence has yet to declare for the draft, but the consensus is the Clemson star would be the No. 1 pick if he does.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Lawrence as the top quarterback in the class, comparing him to former Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck:

"Lawrence is an elite quarterback prospect who oftentimes reminds me of the best of guys like Joe Burrow (toughness, accuracy), Justin Herbert (mobility, arm strength) and Tua Tagovailoa (processing speed, field vision). But unlike last year's quarterback class, we're not worried about a lack of starting time (Burrow), injuries (Tua) or traits versus production (Herbert). Lawrence executes on all his traits and has done so since his true freshman year."

If the season ended today, the 0-13 New York Jets would have the No. 1 pick. They are three losses away from joining the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only teams to go winless in a 16-game season.

New York's quarterback play hasn't been good for many years. Brett Favre was the last Jets quarterback to make the Pro Bowl, in 2008. The organization hasn't drafted a quarterback who made the Pro Bowl since Ken O'Brien, who was picked in the first round in 1983 and earned the honor in 1985 and 1991.

Lawrence will lead Clemson into the ACC Championship Game on Saturday against Notre Dame. The Tigers, who stand No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will likely secure a spot in the playoff with a victory.