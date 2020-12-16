Steelers' WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I Plan to Keep' Dancing on Opposition Logos

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Wednesday he'll continue to dance on opponents' midfield logos before road games even though the act appeared to provide motivation to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the teams' Week 14 matchup.

"I'm not going to stop being myself," Smith-Schuster told reporters. "I'm going to keep being the [best] JuJu I can be. This is something I've been doing. I plan to keep doing it."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen made reference to the wideout's actions during a pregame conversation with his offense, saying "Let them do all the talking, all the f--cking dancing, we do the f--king work."

