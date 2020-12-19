Updated 2020 WWE TLC Match Card Ahead of PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2020 is set, and WWE TLC is scheduled to feature two huge Tables, Ladders & Chairs matches for the top championships in the company.

On the Raw side, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE title against AJ Styles, while SmackDown's Roman Reigns will put the Universal Championship on the line against Kevin Owens.

TLC will also play host to three other title matches, as well as one of the most personal rivalries in professional wrestling currently between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton.

Here is everything you need to know about when and how to watch the first WWE PPV to emanate from the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field.

Where: WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

When: Sunday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show at 6 p.m. ET)

TLC 2020 Match Card

WWE Championship TLC match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

Universal Championship TLC match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Firefly Inferno match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka and TBD

Raw Tag Team Championship: New Day (c) vs. Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin)

Top TLC Matches to Watch

Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

In what figures to be the main event of TLC, McIntyre and Styles will lock horns for the first time in a singles match with the WWE Championship on the line.

On Monday's go-home episode of Raw, the two men gave a preview of what could be to come at TLC, as The Phenomenal One used tables, ladders and chairs against the Scot in an attempt to soften him up.

The Miz, John Morrison and Omos lent a helping hand as well, which suggests McIntyre could be at a huge disadvantage Sunday.

One potential equalizer could be Sheamus, who has been portrayed as McIntyre's close friend in recent weeks and has helped him out in his battles with Styles. Keith Lee could also factor in after facing Miz and Morrison in a handicap match on Raw.

If Sheamus gets involved, it will create an intriguing situation, as most fans have been expecting The Celtic Warrior to turn on McIntyre at some point. He could help the Scot and stand tall with him, he could help McIntyre only to turn on him after the match, or he could purposely cost him the title.

While the finish of the match figures to feature no shortage of moving parts, the contest itself could be something special when only McIntyre and Styles are in the ring, as they are two of the best all-around Superstars in the company.

If they receive the time they deserve, they should have no issue stealing the show at TLC.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

The other Tables, Ladders & Chairs match will potentially culminate a heated rivalry between Reigns and Owens with the universal title hanging in the balance.

A feud between KO and Jey Uso transitioned into Owens calling out Reigns and declaring himself "the head of the table," which infuriated The Tribal Chief.

Reigns agreed to put the Universal Championship on the line in a TLC match and then went to great lengths to beat down Owens mentally and physically in the weeks leading up to the PPV.

After an in-ring confrontation between Owens and Uso, Reigns jumped him backstage. In addition to assaulting KO, Reigns had the gall to address his rival's wife and children and insist that he was their true provider.

Since returning at SummerSlam in August and turning heel, Reigns has been arguably the most compelling character in wrestling, and he has had some entertaining matches as well.

His matches aren't about delivering a "five-star" performance with a bunch of big spots. Rather, he focuses on telling deep, nuanced stories, and there is plenty of meat on the bone to do that with Owens.

When also accounting for the fact that KO tends to thrive in a hardcore environment, Sunday's match could turn out to be one of the best of 2020.

Sasha Banks vs. Carmella

SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks has established herself as arguably the best female wrestler in the world over the past year, but Carmella is looking to knock her from her throne.

After a lengthy hiatus, The Princess of Staten Island is back in the fold and has designs on becoming a two-time women's champion with the blue brand.

She is doing some of the best heel and character work of her career, and while some have been critical of her in-ring work over the years, she is underrated in that regard and may enter TLC with a chip on her shoulder because of it.

In terms of in-ring work, few can touch Banks, which means she should be able to help elevate Carmella and get the most out of her.

It helps that there is plenty of heat in the feud between them, especially after Carmella broke a bottle of champagne over The Boss' back last week after Banks got disqualified in a title defense against her on SmackDown.

Sunday's match could go a long way toward both establishing Banks as a dominant champion and signaling Carmella is officially back and among the top women in the company once again.

Because of those things, both Banks and Carmella will have plenty to prove Sunday, and they should be plenty motivated to perform at a high level.

