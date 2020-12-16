Sting-AEW News; Kenny Omega Set for Impact PPV; Ric Flair Talks WWE Hall of Fame

Don Feria/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Sting Appearing on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

For the third week in a row, Sting is scheduled to appear on AEW Dynamite this week.

All Elite Wrestling announced the news Monday and referenced Sting's interaction with Cody Rhodes on last week's episode of Dynamite:

Sting made his shocking AEW debut two weeks ago on the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite, as he ran off Team Taz and had a stare-down with the likes of Cody, Dustin Rhodes, Arn Anderson and Darby Allin.

On last week's Dynamite, Sting interrupted Cody and spoke for the first time since signing a multiyear, full-time deal with AEW. During the promo, he seemed to tease a future match with Cody and either a match or alliance with Allin.

While Sting is 61 years old and more than five years removed from his last match, there is excitement surrounding his arrival in AEW since he is perhaps the most recognizable legend in the company.

There is no guarantee Sting will wrestle again, especially after injuring his neck in his last match against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2015, but it seems to be on the table.

Sting's mere presence is a big deal for a wrestling company that is less than two years old, and if AEW continues to deploy him smartly and advertises him in a way that appeals to old-school wrestling fans, it has a chance to continue growing its audience.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Omega to Wrestle at Impact Hard to Kill

AEW world champion Kenny Omega's appearances on Impact Wrestling in recent weeks are leading up to a big match next month.

Impact announced Tuesday that Omega will team up with Impact Tag Team champions Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to face Impact World champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns in a six-man tag team match at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Jan. 16:

The announcement was made after Omega involved himself in a melee between The Good Brothers and the trio of Swann, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley.

After Omega helped The Good Brothers stand tall, Impact executive and close personal friend of Omega, Don Callis, made the pay-per-view match official.

Callis helped Omega beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship a couple of weeks ago and declared afterward that Omega would speak on Impact. Now, Omega has appeared on Impact two weeks in a row, as AEW and Impact are seemingly in the midst of a working relationship of sorts.

It is unclear if the working relationship will stretch beyond this angle or if anyone from Impact will appear on AEW Dynamite aside from Callis, but it is exciting for wrestling fans nonetheless.

Also, Omega seems to be in the midst of taking over the wrestling world, as he holds both the AEW World Championship and AAA Mega Championship. That suggests beating Swann for the Impact World title could be in his future.

Even if the match at Hard to Kill is a one-and-done for Omega in Impact, it is a huge deal for Impact Wrestling in terms of remaining relevant and viable in the wrestling world.

Flair Talks Plans for Physical WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame was established in 1993 to honor late wrestling legend Andre the Giant, and it has since grown to include over 200 members.

While the WWE Hall of Fame recognizes accomplishments in pro wrestling and even holds a yearly ceremony, there is no physical Hall of Fame building. That may soon change, however.

During an appearance on ESPN's The Jump this week, WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair discussed the status of a physical Hall of Fame.

Flair said: "WWE is actually in the process of building a Hall of Fame, a physical structure in Orlando. It's been delayed too, due to COVID."

The 16-time world champion noted that WWE purchased a gold robe from him with plans to showcase it inside the Hall of Fame building.

A physical WWE Hall of Fame is something fans have long clamored for because of WWE's lengthy history and the fact that it owns a warehouse that contains so many historically significant wrestling items.

WWE would have no shortage of exhibits for fans to enjoy, and since the WWE Performance Center is already located in Orlando, Florida, putting the Hall of Fame in close proximity makes sense.

Wrestling could be hugely popular when the COVID-19 pandemic ends because of the excitement of getting to attend live events again, and building a Hall of Fame would be a great way to capitalize on that popularity.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).