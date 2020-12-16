AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 16December 17, 2020
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 16
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
All Elite Wrestling looked to continue its momentous run Wednesday night on TNT with a show headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in action, a gigantic 14-man tag team match featuring Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle, and another appearance by "The Icon" Sting.
What significant storyline developments and awe-inspiring in-ring action awaited the AEW fans?
Find out now with this recap of the December 16 episode.
Match Card
- World Title Eliminator Match: Joey Janela vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega
- Brandon Cutler, Top Flight, Varsity Blondes and Best Friends vs. The Inner Circle
- Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico
- Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante
- SCU vs. The Acclaimed
- Dasha Gonzalez interviews Dustin Rhodes
- Eddie Kingston speaks to his enemies
Coverage begins at 8:00 PM.