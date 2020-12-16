AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 16

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling looked to continue its momentous run Wednesday night on TNT with a show headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in action, a gigantic 14-man tag team match featuring Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle, and another appearance by "The Icon" Sting.

What significant storyline developments and awe-inspiring in-ring action awaited the AEW fans?

Find out now with this recap of the December 16 episode.