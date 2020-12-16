MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Nolan Arenado, Vince Velasquez, Pirates and More

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Sooner or later, the deafening silence of the 2020-21 MLB offseason will be broken.

Whether it's a marquee free-agent signing or a blockbuster trade, there are big moves to be made in the months to come, even if teams are still reeling from the financial losses suffered in 2020.

With free agency moving at a snail's pace, let's turn our attention to the trade market and some of the more intriguing rumors to surface in the past week.

A talented pitcher in Philadelphia who could use a change of scenery, the most targeted trade chips on a rebuilding Pittsburgh roster and a superstar on the trade block once again in Colorado.

Let's dive in.