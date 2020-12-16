MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Nolan Arenado, Vince Velasquez, Pirates and More

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Nolan Arenado, Vince Velasquez, Pirates and MoreDecember 16, 2020
Sooner or later, the deafening silence of the 2020-21 MLB offseason will be broken.
Whether it's a marquee free-agent signing or a blockbuster trade, there are big moves to be made in the months to come, even if teams are still reeling from the financial losses suffered in 2020.
With free agency moving at a snail's pace, let's turn our attention to the trade market and some of the more intriguing rumors to surface in the past week.
A talented pitcher in Philadelphia who could use a change of scenery, the most targeted trade chips on a rebuilding Pittsburgh roster and a superstar on the trade block once again in Colorado.
Let's dive in.
Vince Velasquez Drawing Trade Interest
Despite his tremendous potential, Vince Velasquez has never quite put it all together for the Philadelphia Phillies since he was acquired in the blockbuster deal that sent Ken Giles to Houston.
That made it a bit of a surprise when he was tendered a contract at the non-tender deadline.
However, that doesn't guarantee he'll be wearing a Phillies uniform on Opening Day.
"When the Phillies offered Vince Velasquez a contract for the 2021 season, it did not preclude them from exploring a trade to move him," wrote Matt Gelb of The Athletic. "In fact, the Phillies drew numerous trade inquiries on Velasquez, according to two sources. They could have acted on that interest but opted for more time to consider Velasquez’s future fit."
The 28-year-old posted a 5.56 ERA in 34 innings during the 2020 season, but his 4.16 FIP and career-high 12.2 K/9 strikeout rate is plenty intriguing.
At a projected $4 million salary in his final year of arbitration, he's an attractive low-cost option who could provide solid value in the right situation.
Joe Musgrove, Adam Frazier Most Talked About Pirates
One of the most surprising rumors to emerge from the winter meetings was a report from Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the New York Yankees had discussed first baseman Josh Bell and right-hander Jameson Taillon with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Those talks don't appear to have gained any real traction, but the rebuilding Pirates remain one of the biggest potential sellers on the market.
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, right-hander Joe Musgrove and infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier are the team's two most talked about potential trade chips.
Musgrove, 28, built off a strong second half to the 2019 season by posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 39.2 innings over eight starts in 2020.
He has two years of club control remaining and represents a better option than most of the available free agents behind Trevor Bauer.
Frazier, 29, also has two years of control left, and he quietly racked up 4.6 WAR in 2018 and 2019 combined while playing second base and all three outfield spots. His defensive versatility and solid offensive production make him a logical fit on almost any team.
Expect to see at least a few trades out of Pittsburgh before the offseason concludes.
Nolan Arenado Trade Remains "Realistic Possibility"
The Colorado Rockies and star third baseman Nolan Arenado came to terms on an eight-year, $260 million extension prior to the start of the 2019 season.
One year later, he found himself on the trade block as the directionless franchise continues to flounder, and his name has come up in trade rumors again this winter.
"Still, the possible trade of Rockies all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado, 29, remains a hot topic. For good reason. Sources have told the Denver Post that a trade remains a 'realistic possibility,' but also cautioned that a deal will take time to work out and that a number of obstacles remain," wrote Patrick Saunders.
After earning $35 million in 2021, Arenado can opt-out of the final five years and $164 million of his contract next winter, and he also has a full no-trade clause.
Any acquiring team would likely want him to waive his opt-out and commit to the final five years of his contract. Otherwise, he would need to be traded like a one-year rental in terms of return value.
The Rockies are loaded with infield talent, so flipping Arenado for pitching help makes sense if they can find the right return, even if it would be a tough sell to the fanbase.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.