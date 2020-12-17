Exclusive: Scorpio Sky on AEW, Tosh.0 and WWE Spots, Fighting Jake Paul and More

Credit: AEW

When All Elite Wrestling first began compiling its roster, one of the first groups it signed was SoCal Uncensored with Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

The three veterans have worked for different promotions around the world, so they brought a level of experience most of the younger members of the roster can learn from.

Sky and Kazarian were the inaugural AEW tag team champions and held the belts for 83 days. More recently, Sky has been a regular fixture on AEW Dark.

Bleacher Report recently had a chance to speak with Sky about his upcoming podcast, AEW, appearing on Wrestling Society X, Tosh.0 and much more.

As one of the first AEW tag team champions, Sky is now recognizable to most wrestling fans. But 14 years ago, he was still trying to make a name for himself in the business.

A new promotion called Wrestling Society X filmed 10 episodes for a new show on MTV in 2006. It was unlike anything else in the industry due to the mix of live music and more special effects than the average wrestling show.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The roster for WSX included names such as Sean Waltman (6-Pac), Jack Evans, Joey Ryan, Justin Credible, Matt Sydal and Seth Rollins (then known as Tyler Black). Sky looked back on his time with WSX and how it was different from any other company.

"It was kind of a weird project," he said. "It was a lot of fun, and it was really exciting when we were doing it. I was only two years into the business at that point. I didn't understand TV wrestling and now that I do, I know that wasn't TV wrestling. The directors were heavily involved but unfortunately, it didn't seem like they knew about wrestling.

"It was a cool project, but it was a little too soon. It was before its time. If you look at a lot of what Lucha Underground was doing, a lot of that came from WSX. LU just did it better. They took care of us really well, but it was kind of weird at the same time."

When MTV decided not to renew WSX, Sky returned to the indie scene and worked for promotions such as the NWA-based Championship Wrestling From Hollywood and WrestleCircus.

However, his next appearance on national TV was not for a wrestling promotion; it was for the Comedy Central show, Tosh.0.

"I think it was the second season, and they were doing a segment called 'Web Redemption,' Sky said. "They would bring these people on the show and help them redeem themselves, and the video was this guy trying to do a moonsault and landing on his head.

"It was a lot of fun because I didn't know that Daniel [Tosh] was going to come out in that Taz-style singlet. At one point, I don't know if I talked about the Sharpshooter or something, but he grabbed me and put me in it. It was a blast to do."

Before he debuted with SCU in AEW, Sky received a lot of attention for his role in a series of sketches on WWE SmackDown alongside Kane and Daniel Bryan. He portrayed Harold, a fellow member of Dr. Shelby's anger-management class.

"That was just something that came about because I got called to do some extra work on that skit," he recalled. "I had no idea what it was going into it. I had a buddy there and we were trying to lean into him being Harold, so I grabbed a name tag and wrote Koby with a Y. Once the directors came in, they looked at me and said 'You're Harold.' I have never seen it to this day, but people seemed to enjoy it."

After spending time with just about every promotion, Sky signed with AEW alongside Kazarian and Daniels. As one of the first tag team champions, he will always be part of the legacy of All Elite Wrestling. Sky looked back on the first year and what he is hoping for in year two.

"It has been a roller-coaster ride," he said. "This has never happened before with a company of this magnitude opening from scratch. AEW opened up as a major wrestling company on cable TV on day one and that was spectacular.

"The world then got hit by a global pandemic, and the setbacks we've had and not being able to have our fans have been so tough. One of the things that makes AEW special is our fans because they are so diehard. Not being able to go to meet-and-greets and have them at ringside has been challenging. We are doing our best to put out an entertaining product.

"We have an incredibly deep roster and only two hours of TV time, so I would like to work my way up and get more into the rotation. I want to get in the ring with some of the big guys like Jon Moxley and have some high-profile matches."

While he is known as a wrestler, Sky has also dabbled in mixed martial arts. He worked a few fights before deciding to make pro wrestling his main focus again.

"From the time I was a kid, I always wanted to try mixed martial arts," he said. "I sustained an injury to my back and almost had to retire, and one of the things that bit me about that was I never had a chance to have a fight. Once I was healthy, I wanted to at least train. I am a super-competitive person and once I started training, I wanted to have a fight. I jumped in and ended up having four fights. I went 3-1. That competitive nature never goes away, and I never really retired but I got back into wrestling, and that got so busy."

Sky may not be pursuing any MMA fights but he did talk about the possibility of boxing a controversial internet personality should the opportunity arise.

"I was watching that YouTube guy who fought Nate Robinson. I wouldn't mind fighting him. That would be fun," he said. "I think it was Jake Paul. It was a viral thing that he knocked Robinson out. He wouldn't knock me out like that, I can tell you right now.

"I am not throwing out any challenges but if the opportunity presented itself and made sense, I would be glad to school him a little bit. Maybe we can do a special event with AEW and boxing, and we can do a tag team match with me and Floyd Mayweather Jr. against the Paul brothers."

A lot of current and former wrestlers have their own podcasts and Sky is about to join in on the action. Along with Rooster Teeth co-founder James Willems, they will launch Wrestling With The Week on January 18.

"The idea behind this podcast is to do something fun," Sky said. "It's been a really tough year for everyone worldwide. Everyone has shared in their own tragedies, and we wanted to put out something fun. Not only will we be covering wrestling but there will also be something for everyone. It's not really a wrestling podcast. Will we be covering wrestling? Yes, but we're also going to talk about music, pop culture, fashion, movies. Whatever is interesting that takes place that week.

"James and I were strangers heading into this project. We have gotten to know each other a bit, but I wanted to hold back because I have never heard of a podcast with two hosts who don't know each other. I think that's going to be a cool element."