Week 15 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Safety can be hard to find on the waiver wire, but if Jalen Hurts' first NFL start was any indication, he offers exactly that.

Even if the 22-year-old's passing is hit or miss, his early and often opportunities as a rusher elevated his floor several stories high.

"He rushed for the second-most yards since 1950 by a quarterback making his first start, posting 106 yards on 18 attempts," ESPN's Field Yates wrote.

If Hurts and Miles Sanders (14 carries for 115 yards and two scores) can continue playing off on one another, that bodes well for the signal-caller's fantasy outlook. So does a Week 15 date with the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to the quarterback position, per Yahoo.

Most arrows are pointing up for Hurts, though it's worth mentioning he has only completed 55.6 percent of his passes on the season. Should his rushing output dry up, he might have trouble replacing the production elsewhere. But if you're in the market for a streamer, then he's worth a long look.