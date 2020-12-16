The 7 Most Underrated Superstars in WWE and AEW Today

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Pro wrestling is like any form of art or entertainment. It is highly subjective in just about every way, especially when it comes to the opinions people have about certain Superstars.

To one person, a wrestler might be the best thing since sliced bread; to another fan, that same name could be the worst thing to happen to the business in decades. It's all a matter of preference.

A great example of this is how people treat The Young Bucks. Depending on who you ask, they are either the best tag team in the business or an embarrassment to the industry.

These differing opinions have more to do with presentation than skill level. Even their biggest critics will admit Matt and Nick Jackson have talent, but they think the brothers choose not to use it wisely.

Since everyone has a different opinion, we end up with a lot of Superstars who don't get the credit they deserve for their ability because people are basing their opinion on whether they like that person instead of how talented they are.

Before we look at some of the most underrated stars in WWE and All Elite Wrestling, we have to remember there is a difference between being underrated and underused. We all know how good Drew Gulak is, but he doesn't get the right opportunities, so he is underused rather than underrated.

With that in mind, let's look at some of the wrestlers who deserve more praise than they have been getting from fans.