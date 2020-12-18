Fantasy Football Week 15: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Fantasy Football Week 15: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionDecember 18, 2020
The fantasy football playoffs raise the stakes. Managers must take extra caution with sleeper picks. Big swings could lead to elimination or an improbable path to a league championship.
At this point, you're probably reluctant to take a chance on players with one standout week of fantasy production. With so much on the line, managers may prefer pickups that possess higher floors over boom-or-bust options, though we have recommendations for those willing to sweat it out with riskier acquisitions.
This week's selections offer a solid trio of running backs who may handle a fair share of touches in favorable matchups. If you're struggling to find an RB2 or flex starter, the suggestions below could solidify those spots. Managers who don't want to start Ezekiel Elliott versus the San Francisco 49ers should pay close attention.
Each sleeper pick is rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Let's kick off the playoffs on the right track.
Quarterbacks
Philip Rivers vs. Houston Texans (43 percent rostered)
Last week, Philip Rivers made the sleeper list with a great matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. He's back.
This time, the Indianapolis Colts will face the Houston Texans, who allow the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, one spot behind the Silver and Black.
In Week 14, the Texans pass defense allowed 267 yards and three touchdowns to Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Rivers shouldn't have a problem posting similar numbers. He's thrown for at least 244 yards and two scores in each of his last four games.
Mitchell Trubisky vs. Minnesota Vikings (12 percent rostered)
Trubisky logged his highest fantasy point total last week. He'll look to carry that momentum on the road in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings' 26th-ranked pass defense.
The Vikings' young cornerback group features two rookies, Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler. The team placed second-year pro Kris Boyd (shoulder) on injured reserve. He made five starts this season.
Gladney and Dantzler have allowed a combined 10 touchdowns. Completing at least 72 percent of his passes in consecutive outings, Trubisky could tear through the Vikings secondary.
Nick Mullens vs. Dallas Cowboys (5 percent rostered)
Here's a deep dive for managers in dire need. Nick Mullens has racked up at least 247 passing yards in five consecutive outings. He's thrown the ball 35 times or more for each contest in that span.
Going into Week 15 with that volume, Mullens becomes a solid play against the Dallas Cowboys, who allow the 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Furthermore, the Cowboys started backup cornerbacks Rashard Robinson and Saivion Smith last week. The latter broke his hand, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Even if he continues to play, Dallas' injury-riddled secondary presents a good matchup for Mullens, who's in a more pass-friendly offense.
Running Backs
Gus Edwards vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (41 percent rostered)
In Week 14, the Baltimore Ravens tightened their running back rotation. Mark Ingram II didn't log a carry. JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards recorded 13 and seven, respectively.
With Dobbins rostered in most leagues, managers can still pick up Edwards, who's maintained a decent role in the ground attack. Over the last two outings, he's registered a 101-yard performance and a two-touchdown game.
Edwards hasn't logged double-digit carries since Week 9, but he could easily reach paydirt against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who field the 30th-ranked run defense and allow the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs.
DeAndre Washington vs. New England Patriots (21 percent rostered)
The Miami Dolphins placed Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list before their Week 14 contest, and he's likely to miss the upcoming game, per ESPN's Field Yates.
DeAndre Washington led the Dolphins backfield in touches (15) during the previous outing against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he accumulated just 52 scrimmage yards.
Fellow running back Salvon Ahmed returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. The undrafted rookie had limited practices going into Week 13 and still sat out.
At full strength, Washington has another shot to lead the backfield, and he'd have a decent matchup with the New England Patriots' 23rd-ranked run defense.
Wideouts DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant Sr. are dealing with hamstring ailments, and according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, tight end Mike Gesicki could miss at least one game with a shoulder injury. With a questionable receiving group, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may rely on his running backs in the short passing game.
Benny Snell Jr. vs. Cincinnati Bengals (21 percent rostered)
Since Week 7, the Pittsburgh Steelers have rushed for 100 or more yards once. They're ranked 31st on the ground and need a spark. Furthermore, head coach Mike Tomlin said starting running back James Conner has a quad injury.
Benny Snell Jr. logged consecutive starts in Weeks 12 and 13 when Conner sat out on the reserve/COVID-19 list. We could see him in an expanded role again if the Steelers' featured back misses time or plays with limitations.
Snell is a high-upside pickup in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals' 28th-ranked run defense.
Wide Receivers
Lynn Bowden Jr. vs. New England Patriots (28 percent rostered)
Lynn Bowden Jr. has positional flexibility as a running back and wide receiver, though the Miami Dolphins have featured him in a pass-catching role. He's hauled in 11 targets for 123 yards over the last two outings.
Play-caller Chan Gailey expects Bowden to remain a factor in the Dolphins offense for the final few weeks of the season.
"He's learning," Gailey said. "He's getting more comfortable. He's understanding what we're trying to get done and I think he's going to be a part of what we're trying to do going forward."
With wideouts DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant Sr. uncertain to play because of hamstring injuries and tight end Mike Gesicki battling a shoulder issue, Bowden could draw plenty of targets in a matchup with the New England Patriots.
Kendrick Bourne vs. Dallas Cowboys (4 percent rostered)
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said wideout Deebo Samuel will be "out a while" because of a strained hamstring. His absence will open up opportunities for Kendrick Bourne.
In Week 14, Bourne converted seven targets into three receptions for 42 yards. He should come close to or finish with 10 targets as the 49ers move on sans Samuel. Managers should pick him up in a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who allow the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Chad Hansen vs. Indianapolis Colts (2 percent rostered)
From the practice squad, Chad Hansen has emerged as a top threat in the Houston Texans' aerial attack. Over the last two weeks, he's converted 14 targets into 12 receptions for 157 yards.
Wideout Will Fuller V won't return to action this season because of a six-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation. Brandin Cooks missed the previous contest with neck and foot injuries. He's expected to suit up Sunday, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.
With wideout Randall Cobb (toe) likely on injured reserve for the remainder of the season, Hansen will probably receive another call up to the active roster. He recorded five catches for 101 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, and the Texans face them again Sunday.
Tight Ends
Jordan Reed vs. Dallas Cowboys (22 percent rostered)
We've listed a San Francisco 49er at each position for good reason. Although the Dallas Cowboys held a turnover-prone Cincinnati Bengals offense to seven points last week, their defense has still allowed the most points through Week 14.
Like his three teammates listed above, Jordan Reed will have an opportunity to score on a vulnerable unit. In terms of fantasy production, he could benefit from wideout Deebo Samuel's expected absence. Over the last three games, Reed has converted 15 targets into seven catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Irv Smith Jr. vs. Chicago Bears (13 percent rostered)
Last week, Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph sat out with a foot injury. Meanwhile, Irv Smith Jr. had a solid performance, hauling in all four of his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown.
If Rudolph remains out for Week 15, plug Smith into your starting lineup. The Chicago Bears allow the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends. The second-year pro has four targets in two of his last three games, and he's also scored three touchdowns in that span.
Cole Kmet vs. Minnesota Vikings (9 percent rostered)
Sticking with the matchup between the Bears and Vikings, Cole Kmet has streamer appeal. Although he hasn't completely replaced Jimmy Graham in the offense, the rookie second-rounder has taken on a bigger role in recent outings.
Over the last two weeks, Kmet has converted 14 targets into nine receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Since Week 12, he's played at least 78 percent of the offensive snaps compared to 35 percent for Graham.
As Kmet's involvement in the Bears offense trends up, managers should acquire him in hopes that he maintains his solid target share.
