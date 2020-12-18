Fantasy Football Week 15: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

2 of 4

Gus Edwards vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (41 percent rostered)

In Week 14, the Baltimore Ravens tightened their running back rotation. Mark Ingram II didn't log a carry. JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards recorded 13 and seven, respectively.

With Dobbins rostered in most leagues, managers can still pick up Edwards, who's maintained a decent role in the ground attack. Over the last two outings, he's registered a 101-yard performance and a two-touchdown game.

Edwards hasn't logged double-digit carries since Week 9, but he could easily reach paydirt against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who field the 30th-ranked run defense and allow the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs.

DeAndre Washington vs. New England Patriots (21 percent rostered)

The Miami Dolphins placed Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list before their Week 14 contest, and he's likely to miss the upcoming game, per ESPN's Field Yates.

DeAndre Washington led the Dolphins backfield in touches (15) during the previous outing against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he accumulated just 52 scrimmage yards.

Fellow running back Salvon Ahmed returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. The undrafted rookie had limited practices going into Week 13 and still sat out.

At full strength, Washington has another shot to lead the backfield, and he'd have a decent matchup with the New England Patriots' 23rd-ranked run defense.

Wideouts DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant Sr. are dealing with hamstring ailments, and according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, tight end Mike Gesicki could miss at least one game with a shoulder injury. With a questionable receiving group, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may rely on his running backs in the short passing game.





Benny Snell Jr. vs. Cincinnati Bengals (21 percent rostered)



Since Week 7, the Pittsburgh Steelers have rushed for 100 or more yards once. They're ranked 31st on the ground and need a spark. Furthermore, head coach Mike Tomlin said starting running back James Conner has a quad injury.

Benny Snell Jr. logged consecutive starts in Weeks 12 and 13 when Conner sat out on the reserve/COVID-19 list. We could see him in an expanded role again if the Steelers' featured back misses time or plays with limitations.

Snell is a high-upside pickup in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals' 28th-ranked run defense.