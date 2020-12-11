Fantasy Football Week 14: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 4

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

As the level of competition kicks up a notch heading into the fantasy football playoffs, you may need sleeper picks with a little more boom potential if the point projection heavily favors your opponent.

Even managers who play it safe with high-floor players should pick up a few streamers as alternative starting options if in need of a comeback.

Week 14 selections offer a balanced mix of deep sleepers with upside and players closer to the 50 percent threshold who are less likely to bust with few or zero points.

At quarterback, a new starter can rack up points as a passer and ball-carrier. While he's unproven, his dynamic ability could produce numbers comparable to Taysom Hill's.

Among the running backs, a player with eligibility at two positions draws some intrigue. While he lacks a lengthy track record at either spot, his last performance gives us hope for a developing pattern.

Check out the biggest sleepers for Week 14, each of whom is available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.