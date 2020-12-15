NFL Tells Teams in Memo That There Won't Be Local Playoff Bubbles amid Pandemic

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The NFL is not planning to have local "bubble" environments for teams during the postseason.

In a memo issued from the league to teams, the league said "clubs may not require players and staff to stay at a hotel in their local area" except for the night before games, when everyone is required to stay in the team hotel:

There had been speculation that the NFL could consider playoff bubbles for teams to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Nov. 29 that NFL officials were "actively discussing" localized bubbles for the postseason that would consist of "isolating all personnel in hotels except to go to and from the team facility and strictly enforcing limitations on who is permitted inside to interact with players, coaches or support staff."

One thing that doesn't seem like it was ever under consideration is a neutral-site bubble for the entire postseason similar to the ones used in the NBA and NHL.

"We feel strongly that our protocols are working," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Dec. 2. "I don't see us doing a bubble in the sense a lot of the media focuses on it. We may look at different ways to reduce the risk of personnel that would limit exposure to others."

The NFL has had to adjust several regular-season games on its schedule this season because of COVID-19 concerns. The league hasn't canceled any games to this point.

The 2020 postseason is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9, with Super Bowl LV set to be played on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.