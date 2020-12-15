WWE Raw Ratings Decrease Despite 2020 TLC PPV Go-Home Show

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, which was the go-home show prior to Sunday's TLC pay-per-view, saw its ratings drop compared to last week.

According to Mitch Metcalf of ShowBuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.527 million viewers during its three-hour airtime on USA Network, which was down from last week's 1.737 million.

The main event segment of Raw was an ascension ceremony ahead of the Tables, Ladders and Chairs match between WWE champion Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles.

Both Superstars got some time to express themselves on the mic, but it ultimately devolved into chaos when Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz and John Morrison showed up and helped Styles attack The Scottish Warrior with the weapons that were on hand.

AJ's bodyguard, Omos, also got involved, as WWE hammered home the point that McIntyre could be at a significant disadvantage Sunday.

Raw also featured a memorable segment involving Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, as Orton attacked Wyatt from behind backstage and locked him in a box before setting it on fire.

Shockingly, The Fiend emerged from the burning box and locked the Mandible Claw in on Orton, which served as a highly effective final build to their match at TLC.

Other key moments on Raw included Styles beating Sheamus, Riddle defeating MVP, The Hurt Business beating New Day and Jeff Hardy in a six-man tag team match, Miz and Morrison defeating Keith Lee in a handicap match and Mace beating Ricochet.

Also, Lana shockingly upset Nia Jax, which led to Jax and Shayna Baszler viciously beating her down after the match.

As a result of the brutal attack, it was announced that Lana will be unable to compete at TLC, meaning Raw Women's champion Asuka must find a new partner for her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Baszler and Jax.

