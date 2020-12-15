Stone Cold Grades Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle, Pat McAfee's WWE Performances

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin appeared Monday on ESPN's Monday Tailgate and gave his feedback regarding NFL players who have crossed over into the world of professional wrestling.

Austin handed out grades to former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (begins at 2:11 mark):

Stone Cold started with McAfee, who has been a big part of NXT over the past few months and has competed in a pair of matches.

McAfee lost his debut match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX in August. His team of Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch fell to Undisputed Era in a WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames this month.

Austin gave McAfee a "solid A" for what he has done in the wrestling business thus far, noting that he is "badass" and "slaying everybody" with his promo ability.

After watching a clip of Gronk winning the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year, Stone Cold gave Gronkowski a "solid B-plus."

Austin noted that Gronk is one of his favorite football players of all time, but the 55-year-old also pointed out that the 24/7 title "pales in comparison" to the WWE Championship.

While Gronk may still have a future in WWE, his tenure was short-lived, as he decided to come out of retirement after one year away from football to be reunited with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Kittle has yet to wrestle a match unlike McAfee and Gronk, but he is a lifelong wrestling fan and isn't afraid to let people know about it.

Austin was shown video of Kittle doing his best impersonation of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and The Texas Rattlesnake issued an "A for effort" and a "B-plus for pulling it off."

Stone Cold called Kittle a "better football player than he is a pro wrestler," which is hard to dispute since he is a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro who finished with over 1,000 receiving yards in both 2018 and 2019.