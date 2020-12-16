Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

0 of 6

David Becker/Associated Press

Week 14 began with a lopsided Los Angeles Rams win on Thursday night and ended on Monday with a thrilling shootout between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.

In those games—and the 14 games sandwiched between the two contrasting contests—the NFL provided several prolific and surprising fantasy performances.

The Rams' Cam Akers running for 171 yards against the New England Patriots? Maybe some managers saw that coming. Rookie Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts running for 106 against the New Orleans Saints? That was a bigger surprise.

The NFL's unpredictable nature is what makes the fantasy game so exciting, but it's also what can frustrate managers in the fantasy playoffs. Getting sent home on a meaningless last-second safety can be downright infuriating.

Heading into Week 15, many managers are entering the semifinals or the finals of their respective fantasy leagues. While more surprises inevitably await, some matchups are too good to pass up with titles on the line.

Here, we'll examine some of the best matchups of Week 15, along with the projected top performers at every position. All rankings are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.