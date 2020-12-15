Report: WFT Optimistic Alex Smith Will Start vs. Seahawks Despite Calf Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team reportedly feels "pretty good" about quarterback Alex Smith's chances of starting against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

Smith, who left Washington's win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with a calf strain, is likely to be limited in practice throughout the week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

That the 36-year-old has even played this season is incredible, given the serious compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula he suffered in 2018. The injury became infected when his bones pierced his skin, putting his life in danger and leading to 17 surgeries and four stays in the hospital.

Smith was thrust into the starting role several weeks ago after Dwayne Haskins struggled and Kyle Allen suffered a season-ending injury.

So far this season, Smith has appeared in seven games and made five starts, going 4-1. He has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,420 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Although Smith's numbers are nothing to write home about, he has Washington in first place in the NFC East at 6-7.

After Smith exited Sunday, Haskins stepped in, finishing 7-of-12 for 51 yards and no turnovers.

"He's showing growth, and that's the kind of thing we look for," head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after that game, referring to Haskins.

If Smith is unable to play against Seattle, Rivera will turn to Haskins once again.

The 2019 first-round pick out of Ohio State has struggled during his young career, going just 3-8 as a starter and throwing 11 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions, but he has familiarity with the offense and some impressive physical tools.