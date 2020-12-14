    Report: UNF vs. Florida Canceled Following Keyontae Johnson's Hospitalization

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020
    Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) against Butler in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. against Butler defeated Florida 76-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The men's college basketball matchup between Florida and North Florida scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled following the hospitalization of Gators junior Keyontae Johnson after he collapsed during Saturday's game at Florida State, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium. 

    Florida released the following statement earlier on Monday regarding Johnson's status:

                          

