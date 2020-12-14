Report: UNF vs. Florida Canceled Following Keyontae Johnson's Hospitalization

Report: UNF vs. Florida Canceled Following Keyontae Johnson's HospitalizationDecember 15, 2020
Michael Conroy/Associated Press
The men's college basketball matchup between Florida and North Florida scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled following the hospitalization of Gators junior Keyontae Johnson after he collapsed during Saturday's game at Florida State, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.
Florida released the following statement earlier on Monday regarding Johnson's status:
