    Bettor Wins $12,970.52 After Wagering $50 on 12-Team, 3-Sport Parlay

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    William Hill US opens a sports book betting location inside Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena Box Office in Washington, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

    Sometimes, you win the bet. And sometimes, if you are lucky enough and brave enough, the 12-team, three-sport parlay hits, like the one a bettor cashed out on this weekend on BetMGM.  

    Here were the 12 bets that hit in the unbelievable parlay, winning the bettor $12,970.52 on a $50 bet, per Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports:

    • "Dallas Cowboys moneyline (-167) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
    • Chicago Bears moneyline (-105) vs. Houston Texans
    • Tennessee Titans (-3.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
    • Miami Dolphins (+12.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
    • Green Bay Packers moneyline (-420) vs. Detroit Lions
    • Buffalo Bills moneyline (-128) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
    • Russell Wilson over 2.5 passing touchdowns
    • Justin Herbert over 1.5 passing touchdowns
    • Kent State moneyline (-278) vs. Northern Kentucky
    • Iowa (-31) vs. Northern Illinois
    • Arizona State moneyline (-357) vs. Grand Canyon
    • Brooklyn Nets moneyline (-286) vs. Washington Wizards"

    To bet on the NBA preseason alone was brave, let alone to attach it to such a massive parlay.

    But hey, with only 50 bucks on the line, the payoff was more than worthwhile. Just don't be surprised when your next enormous multisport parlay doesn't offer the same result.

