Bettor Wins $12,970.52 After Wagering $50 on 12-Team, 3-Sport Parlay

Sometimes, you win the bet. And sometimes, if you are lucky enough and brave enough, the 12-team, three-sport parlay hits, like the one a bettor cashed out on this weekend on BetMGM.

Here were the 12 bets that hit in the unbelievable parlay, winning the bettor $12,970.52 on a $50 bet, per Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports:

"Dallas Cowboys moneyline (-167) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears moneyline (-105) vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans (-3.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins (+12.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers moneyline (-420) vs. Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills moneyline (-128) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson over 2.5 passing touchdowns

Justin Herbert over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Kent State moneyline (-278) vs. Northern Kentucky

Iowa (-31) vs. Northern Illinois

Arizona State moneyline (-357) vs. Grand Canyon

Brooklyn Nets moneyline (-286) vs. Washington Wizards"

To bet on the NBA preseason alone was brave, let alone to attach it to such a massive parlay.

But hey, with only 50 bucks on the line, the payoff was more than worthwhile. Just don't be surprised when your next enormous multisport parlay doesn't offer the same result.