Edinburg High School's Emmanuel Duron Suspended After Tackling Referee on Video

Texas' University Interscholastic League suspended Edinburg High School defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron from UIL-sanctioned activities for the rest of the 2020-21 school year, according to Andrew McCulloch of The Monitor in McAllen, Texas.

Duron was charged with assault causing bodily injury earlier this month after he ran onto the field during a game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School and charged at a referee.

In addition to Duron's suspension, Edinburg head coach JJ Leija received one year of probation to start in 2021-22. Edinburg's athletic teams will also be under a probationary period with immediate effect until the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic calendar.

McCulloch provided the context on what immediately preceded Duron's actions:

"Duron was initially flagged for roughing the passer after pushing a Bears offensive lineman to the turf and attempted to make a tackle on PSJA High freshman quarterback Jaime Lopez after the officials had already whistled the play dead.

"The Edinburg High senior was then given a second flag for unsportsmanlike conduct after saying something in Spanish to official Fred Gracia, a 58-year-old referee with 27 years of experience officiating with the Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO), according to multiple eyewitnesses who were on the sideline when the incident occurred."

The second flag led to an ejection for Duron, after which he immediately attacked Garcia.

According to McCulloch, Duron previously received a suspension midway through Edinburg's soccer season as a junior when he shoved a referee who had issued him a red card. The punishment was handed down by the school and didn't involve the UIL.

The game between Edinburg and PSJA High continued despite the incident. Medical personnel evaluated Gracia for possible shoulder injuries and concussion-like symptoms, and he didn't return to the field.

Edinburg went on to win 35-21, which qualified the school for the Class 6A Division I Texas. However, officials decided to withdraw from the postseason on the basis that the UIL would have taken the step because of Duron's attack.