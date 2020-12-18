The 1 Move These NFL Teams Need to Make to Become 2021 Contenders

0 of 5

Leon Halip/Associated Press

The NFL playoff race is in full swing, and a handful of teams that are out of the hunt this year are just a move away from becoming postseason contenders.

Whether it's a coaching change, a new quarterback or an upgrade at a certain position, the right move by an NFL team can change the future of the franchise. The Arizona Cardinals are a great example, going from a 5-10-1 season in 2019 to a potential playoff spot after trading for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

One move won't turn a struggling team into a Super Bowl contender overnight, but the right move could change a franchise's fortunes in 2021.

Let's take a look at these teams and the moves they could make.