    Boxer Victor Ortiz's Charges Dismissed in 2018 Sexual Assault Case

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2014, file photo, Victor Ortiz faces Luis Collazo, not seen, in a welterweight boxing bout in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Former welterweight champion Ortiz has been charged with raping a woman inside a home in March. Police in Oxnard say the 31-year-old Ortiz turned himself in to Ventura County Sheriffs on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2018. Police say the district attorney filed charges after a months-long investigation, and Ortiz surrendered after a warrant was issued for his arrest. (AP Photo/Julia Weeks, File)
    Julia Weeks/Associated Press

    Prosecutors in Ventura County, California, dropped sexual assault charges against boxer Victor Ortiz on Monday.

    Per Megan Diskin of the Ventura County Star, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office is no longer pursuing the case because it couldn't prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

    TMZ Sports shared a statement from Ortiz:

    "Although I was confident this would be the result, this still has been a terrible and unimaginable ordeal that I am relieved to put behind me.

    "With this case no longer my focus, I look forward to picking up and advancing my boxing and entertainment careers.

    "I can't wait to get back in the gym. I also look forward to spending my time with my two young children, my family and loyal friends without the weight of these charges hanging over me and my loved ones."

    In September 2018, Ortiz turned himself in to authorities after a woman said he had sexually assaulted her. He had been charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration.

    "Little else was known about the allegations, due in part to the public's exclusion from the case's December 2019 preliminary hearing," Diskin wrote.

    The ongoing case led promoters to cancel Ortiz's scheduled fight with John Molina Jr. on Sept. 29, 2018. His last fight was a draw with Devon Alexander in February 2018.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Mark Pachowicz, Ortiz's defense attorney, told Diskin the defense sought to have more evidence presented in the case and that the prosecution reevaluated its decision to charge after the evidence was brought into discovery.

    Senior Deputy District Attorney Brent Nibecker cautioned that Monday's decision doesn't equate to a finding of factual innocence.

    "There are times we determine the defendant is factually innocent and this is not one of those times," Nibecker said.

    Related

      Boxer Victor Ortiz's Charges Dismissed in 2018 Sexual Assault Case

      Boxer Victor Ortiz's Charges Dismissed in 2018 Sexual Assault Case
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Boxer Victor Ortiz's Charges Dismissed in 2018 Sexual Assault Case

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Prospect Brewart wants to make Sunday opponent question his boxing career

      Prospect Brewart wants to make Sunday opponent question his boxing career
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Prospect Brewart wants to make Sunday opponent question his boxing career

      Bad Left Hook
      via Bad Left Hook

      How Odds Have Set Up for the Alvarez vs. Smith Title Bout

      (DraftKings)

      How Odds Have Set Up for the Alvarez vs. Smith Title Bout
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      How Odds Have Set Up for the Alvarez vs. Smith Title Bout

      DraftKings Nation
      via DraftKings Nation

      Interview: Kosei Tanaka discusses Ioka fight, future bout with Estrada

      Interview: Kosei Tanaka discusses Ioka fight, future bout with Estrada
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Interview: Kosei Tanaka discusses Ioka fight, future bout with Estrada

      Bad Left Hook
      via Bad Left Hook