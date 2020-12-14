    Sam Darnold Discusses His Future, Says He Wants Be a 'Jet for Life'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 14, 2020

    New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold walks off the field after the team lost to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
    Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

    In the midst of his third season with the New York Jets, who haven't won a game this season, quarterback Sam Darnold doesn't want to consider playing for another team—though he may not have a choice.

    "I love it here," he said Monday, per Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. "I love the people here. I love living here. I've always said it, that I want to be a Jet for life. But again that decision isn't up to me."

    The Jets are likely to come out of this season winning something—the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The consensus top pick is Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who could be Darnold's immediate replacement. 

        

