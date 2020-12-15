Updated WWE TLC 2020 Predictions Including McIntyre vs. Styles After Go-Home Raw

0 of 6

This has been a trying year for the wrestling business. A global pandemic has changed the entire industry from the biggest companies down to the smallest indie promotions.

WWE has tried several ways to adjust its programming but one thing that has not changed is the monthly pay-per-view schedule. In what has become an annual tradition, the final PPV of 2020 will be Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday.

The company already delivered a memorable show in December with NXT TakeOver: WarGames, so TLC has a lot to live up to in terms of excitement and surprises.

As of the end of Monday's Raw, six matches have been confirmed for TLC:

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

The New Day vs. The Hurt Business (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka and a mystery partner (Women's Tag Team Championships)

and vs. and a mystery partner (Women's Tag Team Championships) Sasha Banks vs. Carmella ( SmackDown Women's Championship)

Women's Championship) Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles (TLC, WWE Championship)

Championship) Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (TLC, Universal Championship)

Let's take a look at every match and make some predictions based on how each storyline has played out.