Updated WWE TLC 2020 Predictions Including McIntyre vs. Styles After Go-Home Raw

Updated WWE TLC 2020 Predictions Including McIntyre vs. Styles After Go-Home RawDecember 15, 2020
- Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka and a mystery partner (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Sasha Banks vs. Carmella (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles (TLC, WWE Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (TLC, Universal Championship)
This has been a trying year for the wrestling business. A global pandemic has changed the entire industry from the biggest companies down to the smallest indie promotions.
WWE has tried several ways to adjust its programming but one thing that has not changed is the monthly pay-per-view schedule. In what has become an annual tradition, the final PPV of 2020 will be Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday.
The company already delivered a memorable show in December with NXT TakeOver: WarGames, so TLC has a lot to live up to in terms of excitement and surprises.
As of the end of Monday's Raw, six matches have been confirmed for TLC:
Let's take a look at every match and make some predictions based on how each storyline has played out.
The New Day vs. The Hurt Business
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been the Raw tag team champions ever since they traded titles with The Street Profits following the draft in October.
They haven't had much competition on the red brand, but The Hurt Business is looking to add more gold to its arsenal to complement Bobby Lashley's United States Championship.
The New Day have beaten The Hurt Business a few times, but it seems Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have found their weaknesses in recent weeks.
If any titles is going to change hands on Sunday, it will be these belts. The Hurt Business is one of the best things on Raw, and management needs to capitalize on that momentum.
Benjamin, Alexander and Lashley picked up a win over The New Day and Jeff Hardy on Raw but it came when The All Mighty made The Charismatic Enigma tap out, so those involved on Sunday were not part of the decision.
That being said, it feels like this is the right time to put the tag titles around the waists of Benjamin and Alexander.
Prediction: The Hurt Business wins the tag titles.
Sasha Banks vs. Carmella
Sasha Banks defeated Bayley to win the SmackDown women's title at Hell in a Cell on October 25 and successfully defended it for the first time ever, but she hasn't had any time to rest.
Carmella made it clear she wanted a title shot while The Boss was still feuding with her former best friend, so Banks has had a target on her back since her first day as champion.
While The Princess of Staten Island has been good since her return last month, it's not the right time for Banks to lose the title. WWE needs to keep her strong and continue pushing her as the top woman on the blue brand.
This will be a competitive match—and Bayley may even get involved—but ultimately Banks is going to be the one celebrating with champagne.
Prediction: Banks wins.
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns has been ruling over SmackDown with an iron fist, but there is one man who has stood unafraid: Kevin Owens.
The Prizefighter has beaten some of the biggest and baddest Superstars WWE has to offer, so defeating The Tribal Chief isn't out of the realm of possibility for him.
However, this isn't going to be the end of the universal champion's reign. He is going to defeat Owens, retain the title and make his cousin, Jey Uso, teach KO a lesson in respect.
Having Uso by his side gives Reigns an even bigger advantage than he would have in a normal bout, so the odds are stacked against Owens. He will be a champion again one day, but it's not going to be at TLC.
Even if The Tribal Chief loses by disqualification, he will still be at the head of the table.
Prediction: Reigns retains.
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Lana and Asuka
The women's tag title bout is in a weird situation.
Until Monday, it was supposed to be Lana and Asuka challenging Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the belts. But The Ravishing Russian was supposedly injured during Raw, so The Empress of Tomorrow will now have a mystery partner for TLC instead.
Whoever that is will determine how this match plays out. If it ends up being Lana after all, there is a good chance she and Asuka will win the belts based on her recent booking.
Lana has picked up some big wins recently, including being the sole survivor for her team at Survivor Series. It really feels like WWE wants her to be a champion. But if she is unable to compete and the company uses somebody random fill the spot, Jax and Baszler will retain.
However, there is one possibility that would lead to a title change: the return of Charlotte Flair. If The Queen teams up with The Empress, it's hard to imagine anyone being able to beat them.
Prediction: If Asuka teams with Lana or Charlotte, she wins. Otherwise, Jax and Baszler win.
'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
There is no more personal feud in WWE right now than the one between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.
The Viper is so obsessed that he even tried to kill his rival on Monday's Raw by locking him in a crate and setting it on fire.
These two have been fighting on and off for years, but it's impossible to tell who the bad guy is in all of this because they have both done such awful things to each other.
Bringing in Alexa Bliss has kept the storyline fresh, but her involvement has been minimal. This has all been about Orton and Wyatt trying to take each other out for good.
The Fiend got the better of Orton on Raw and that would usually signal The Viper winning at the PPV, but this isn't a typical feud. The best possible outcome would be for The Fiend to get the victory or for the two men to have some kind of non-finish to keep the feud going.
Prediction: The Fiend wins.
Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles
The WWE Championship will be decided in a TLC match when Drew McIntyre defends the title against AJ Styles in what is sure to be a wild encounter.
On paper, The Phenomenal One has a slight edge going into Sunday. He has more experience in TLC matches, has won more world titles and has Omos by his side to give him an unfair advantage.
There is also Sheamus to think about. We have seen him help McIntyre on more than one occasion but with the way WWE has been booking The Celtic Warrior lately, it feels like he might be about to turn on his friend.
It's possible they will have a feud for the WWE title down the line, but if he helps Styles win on Sunday, it would make his feud with the Scot far more personal.
While the storyline would be great if Sheamus interfered to cost his buddy the win, the odds seem slim. McIntyre is walking out of TLC with the title and will likely hold it until WrestleMania 37.
Prediction: McIntyre retains.