Every NFL Contender's Biggest Flaw Heading into the 2020 Playoffs

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

No NFL team, no matter how good it appears to be, is perfect. Fans only need to have watched the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past couple of weeks for proof of this. The Steelers entered Week 13 with an undefeated record and the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Now, Pittsburgh sits at 11-2 and is in legitimate danger of not even winning the AFC North.

Even the AFC's new No. 1 seed, the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs, have flaws that can be exploited. All of the top contenders do. With three weeks remaining in the 2020 regular season, now is a good time to examine what those flaws are.

Here, we'll examine the 11 biggest Super Bowl favorites (there's a tie at No. 10)—according to the odds at DraftKings—and the one weakness that could most easily derail each team's Super Bowl bid in the coming weeks. While any team that gets into the postseason will have a shot at winning it all, these are the betting favorites and, by extension, those generally perceived to be the most legitimate contenders.

We'll focus primarily on factors like recent trends, season-long results and team health, though individual players will be a factor for some squads. Teams are listed in ascending order of their Super Bowl odds entering Monday night.