Fantasy Football Week 15: Jalen Hurts and Other Top Waiver-Wire Targets

Only three weeks remain in the 2020 NFL season, which means we're firmly entrenched in the fantasy playoffs. Roster decisions made in the coming days and weeks will be the difference between winning a fantasy championship and being an also-ran.

Naturally, the waiver wire will be a valuable asset for the final stretch.

Bye weeks are no longer a concern, but injuries, poor performances and bad matchups can leave managers looking for additional options. Those who have relied on streamers to get this far could also be seeking upgrades. One potential option is dual-threat quarterback and new Philadelphia Eagles starter Jalen Hurts, who rushed for over 100 yards against the vaunted New Orleans Saints defense Sunday.

Here, we'll examine Hurts and seven other waiver-wire targets for Week 15. We'll look specifically at players who are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, and all choices are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.