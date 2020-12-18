1 Starter Every NFL Team Must Replace in 2021

0 of 32

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

At least 13 games of evidence has been compiled for every NFL squad. By now, each organization should know exactly where it stands from a roster perspective and the key areas it needs to address next offseason.

While some would like to simply enjoy what's happening with their favorite squads, others already face the harsh reality of a lost campaign.

In either case, a front office's evaluation never stops.

General managers must be forward-thinkers and not live in the moment. They're constantly looking at ways to improve, though options are limited at this point in the season. So their concentration should turn toward the offseason, when initial draft boards start to come together in December and potential salary-cap accounting begins to become the main focus.

Every squad has areas in which it can drastically improve. An organization may need to move on from an aging veteran or someone who underwhelmed throughout the current campaign. Maybe a part of the lineup simply wasn't good enough all year.

Numerous factors come into play and result in turnover. There's always a specific position or area where a bull's-eye should be drawn as the most notable target for change.