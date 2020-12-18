1 Starter Every NFL Team Must Replace in 2021

1 Starter Every NFL Team Must Replace in 2021December 18, 2020
At least 13 games of evidence has been compiled for every NFL squad. By now, each organization should know exactly where it stands from a roster perspective and the key areas it needs to address next offseason.
While some would like to simply enjoy what's happening with their favorite squads, others already face the harsh reality of a lost campaign.
In either case, a front office's evaluation never stops.
General managers must be forward-thinkers and not live in the moment. They're constantly looking at ways to improve, though options are limited at this point in the season. So their concentration should turn toward the offseason, when initial draft boards start to come together in December and potential salary-cap accounting begins to become the main focus.
Every squad has areas in which it can drastically improve. An organization may need to move on from an aging veteran or someone who underwhelmed throughout the current campaign. Maybe a part of the lineup simply wasn't good enough all year.
Numerous factors come into play and result in turnover. There's always a specific position or area where a bull's-eye should be drawn as the most notable target for change.
Arizona Cardinals: CB Patrick Peterson
All good things must come to an end. Patrick Peterson was once the best cornerback in professional football. He's not that same player anymore, and his relationship with the Arizona Cardinals organization has deteriorated over time.
During the 2018 campaign, Peterson demanded a trade. He then publicly apologized for doing so the following offseason. However, the Cardinals have no plans of discussing a contract extension this season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
As a pending free agent, the defensive back's 10-year run in the desert could come to an end this coming spring. Peterson turns 31 next year. Plus, his level of performance declined in the last two seasons.
Cornerback has been an issue in Arizona for quite some time. A fresh start is the most logical route to rebuilding the secondary.
Atlanta Falcons: C Alex Mack
Alex Mack remains a solid football player, but he's not the performer he once was. These days, the six-time Pro Bowler is a middle-of-the-pack pivot.
While there's nothing wrong with him as a performer—he still gets the job done—his age (36 next year) and contract status as a pending free agent will likely create a gaping hole in the middle of the Atlanta Falcons' offensive front.
Whether or not Mack wants to continue to play, specifically in Atlanta, shouldn't have any bearing on what the Falcons do. The organization invested a lot around Mack in recent years and should add another interior blocker to play alongside Chris Lindstrom and Matt Hennessy.
An inside-out investment into the Falcons offense can extend Matt Ryan's career while simultaneously improving the entire offense.
Baltimore Ravens: RB Mark Ingram II
The transition has already begun in Baltimore as the Ravens move away from veteran sledgehammer Mark Ingram II to rookie running back J.K. Dobbins, though offensive coordinator Greg Roman knows Ingram still provides something for the offense.
Roman told reporters last week that Ingram does the "dirty work" and brings "reality football" instead of fantasy football stats.
In some ways, Ingram makes the Ravens offense go. His physical downhill presence complements Lamar Jackson's natural athleticism quite well and keeps defenses honest. Baltimore doesn't need a 30-year-old running back with a $6.3 million salary-cap hit to fill that role next season, though. The Ravens can save $5 million with his release, per Spotrac.
Dobbins should take over as the starting back on a full-time basis while the Ravens search for another physical runner.
Buffalo Bills: TE Dawson Knox
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane did a wonderful job building the offense around quarterback Josh Allen over the last two offseasons. The organization spent heavily on the offensive line and wide receivers in 2019. The team then doubled-down this past spring by trading for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who entered Thursday leading the league with 100 receptions.
The offense isn't complete, though. As the franchise continues to build around its star signal-caller, more can be done at tight end.
Dawson Knox is filled with potential, but he has yet to become a consistent contributor. He's seventh on the team with 17 receptions. He and Tyler Kroft have combined for 29 snags. For context, 24 individual tight ends have as many or more catches this season.
Imagine a Bills offense with a tight end threat. It would be even better than its current top-five standing.
Carolina Panthers: TE Ian Thomas
Two seasons ago, the Carolina Panthers looked like they had a budding star at tight end in Ian Thomas. The rookie caught 36 passes for 333 yards, which helped pave the way for Greg Olsen's eventual departure from the franchise.
His production over the last two campaigns has been less than impressive. In fact, Thomas has less production in his last 29 games than he did as a rookie.
This season, Chris Manhertz has played nearly as much even though he provides practically nothing in the passing game.
With Matt Rhule now leading the franchise, more changes will be forthcoming to better represent his vision with Joe Brady calling the offense. Added flexibility from the tight end position would certainly help Teddy Bridgewater or whoever lines up behind center next season.
Chicago Bears: QB Mitchell Trubisky
The Chicago Bears can't be fooled by one impressive outing from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. More importantly, the organization can't let what might happen over the next three weeks determine what it'll do at the game's most important position.
Chicago didn't pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option for a reason. He wasn't good enough. The coaching staff benched the 2017 second overall pick for the same reason.
"I do believe for a lot of different reasons that's [benching him] going to end up really helping him out in his career," head coach Matt Nagy told reporters. "What it's done is it's enabled him to take a step back and see where we're at, and now these last three games we're feeling an identity with this offense, and he's a big part of it."
Regardless of what Nagy says, quarterback remains the Bears' top priority next year.
Cincinnati Bengals: OT Bobby Hart
Can the Bengals replace their head coach? A move like that before Zac Taylor's contract is complete will never happen under owner Mike Brown, because he's cheap.
Instead, Cincinnati should concentrate on the one area its front office negligently overlooked this past offseason: the offensive line. The Bengals' front five ranks among the league's worst.
While Joe Burrow's season-ending knee injury may not have been due to a blown assignment, this year's No. 1 overall draft pick took a beating before his season came to a close.
Cincinnati cannot let poor blocking ruin a special talent. Jonah Williams has a place at right or left tackle. Bobby Hart isn't the solution at any position. He may not be quite as bad as he once was, but that doesn't mean he's a quality lineman. A major change at the tackle position is necessary to protect the team's biggest investment.
Cleveland Browns: LB B.J. Goodson
The Cleveland Browns linebackers are terrible. The group as it's currently constructed isn't salvageable.
Clearly, general manager Andrew Berry doesn't prioritize the position, and there may even be some merit to not making significant investments in off-ball linebackers.
But the position can't be a complete hindrance to the rest of the defensive unit, which it currently is.
B.J. Goodson starts as the Browns' middle linebacker. He's Cleveland's defensive on-field play-caller and leads the squad with 84 total tackles. But he's limited. He can be exposed in coverage and doesn't have the speed necessary to play sideline to sideline.
In a division that features Lamar Jackson at quarterback and talented tight ends, Goodson does more harm than good. As such, his one-year contract shouldn't be renewed.
Dallas Cowboys: DT Antwaun Woods
Pick out any position from the Dallas Cowboys defense and an argument can be made for upgrading that spot. All three levels of the unit have underwhelmed this season. Dallas' run defense may be the worst, though.
Statistically, no defense is worse at slowing opposing ground games. For context, Dallas allows 162.7 yards per game. If that number holds, it would be the worst effort from a unit since the 2016 San Francisco 49ers squad that fired head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke after the season.
It's somewhat unfair to specifically call out Antwaun Woods as the starter the Cowboys need to replace the most since Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe were supposed to man the middle this season. But things didn't work out that way.
Dallas probably isn't going to give up on Neville Gallimore or Trysten Hill. As such, the veteran should move over for whoever the Cowboys acquire to get better at the point of attack.
Denver Broncos: CB A.J. Bouye
A.J. Bouye hasn't worked out like the Denver Broncos expected when general manager John Elway acquired the veteran cornerback from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.
The eighth-year defensive back immediately suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 1 and didn't return until six weeks later. His performance upon return can be described as suspect at best. The NFL suspended Bouye in Week 14 for six games after he violated the league's performance enhancement policy.
Injuries and suspension aside, Bouye turns 30 next year and the Broncos can save $11.9 million toward the '21 salary cap with the cornerback's release since no guaranteed money remains on his contract.
Denver can move forward with Bryce Callahan and Michael Ojemudia at corner while adding more at the position in free agency and/or the draft.
Detroit Lions: LB Jahlani Tavai
Too many coaches make the same mistake: They become more concerned with finding talent to fit their system than just obtaining the best talent possible and tweaking the system to fit special performers.
Case in point, the Detroit Lions got progressively worse under the supervision of recently fired head coach Matt Patricia. The previous New England Patriots head coach wanted to bring the system he learned under Bill Belichick to the Lions, and the approach spectacularly failed.
One specific instance shows the disconnect. Jahlani Tavai displayed a good all-around skill set at the University of Hawaii and looked like a linebacker in the mold of Jamie Collins. The Lions used the 43rd overall pick in the 2019 draft to select the linebacker when the defense really needed edge help. Since acquiring Tavai, the young defender hasn't found a home at a specific position and seems lost at times on the field.
Better coaching might get more out of the former Day 2 draft pick. Until then, whoever takes over the Lions organization shouldn't count on Tavai as part of the long-term building plan.
Green Bay Packers: CB Kevin King
An argument could easily be made in favor of the Green Bay Packers finally addressing wide receiver after not doing so this year, though Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard are solid counterparts to Davante Adams.
Instead, the spotlight should shine on the other side of the ball, where the Packers secondary could be much better opposite Jaire Alexander.
The combination of Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan and Josh Jackson isn't inspiring. All three are basically replacement-level performers this season. King, in particular, has started the last four games and hasn't consistently showed the promise necessary to be brought back next season.
King is an unrestricted free agent after this season, and the Packers should look elsewhere for Alexander's bookend.
Houston Texans: LB Whitney Mercilus
The Houston Texans require a massive facelift after what former head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien did to the roster.
Houston's draft assets are limited thanks to previous O'Brien trades, and the organization is $12.9 million over the projected 2021 salary cap, per Spotrac. Whoever steps in as the Texans' next general manager and head coach must reset expectations and change the franchise's current trajectory.
In doing so, a few veterans will get caught in the wash.
Whitney Mercilus feels like an obvious example. The 30-year-old edge defender is going through the worst all-around season of his career. His total of four sacks isn't enough to warrant a $12 million salary-cap hit next year.
By cutting Mercilus after June 1, the Texans would save $25.5 million combined over the '22 and '23 campaigns, per Over the Cap.
Indianapolis Colts: LB Anthony Walker
The idea of the Indianapolis Colts moving on from starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker is less about Walker and more about putting Bobby Okereke in a more prominent and natural position.
The 25-year-old Walker is a very smart defender and leader on the field. He does have some limitations in coverage, though. Plus, he's set to become a free agent after this season.
Meanwhile, Okereke is a natural middle linebacker with the length, athleticism and instincts to excel in the Colts' scheme.
"Bobby's skill set, we saw that coming out of Stanford," defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus told reporters two months ago. "His ability to cover ground, his ability to match receivers tight and being able to glove a football when he is in tight coverage, that's what he brings to the table and that's his natural skill set."
Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Gardner Minshew II
Gardner Minshew II went from being a pleasant sixth-round surprise to benched to starting again.
While the second-year signal-caller flashed early in his career, his draft status and a potential organizational restructure will relegate him to a bridge/backup role to whichever quarterback takes over the Jacksonville Jaguars offense next season.
At 1-12, a major investment behind center is the only way for Jacksonville to go.
Currently projected to get the No. 2 pick, the Jaguars can take whichever of the top quarterback prospects "falls" to them. Ohio State's Justin Fields is the most likely candidate.
A significant boost at the position will provide the Jaguars with an excellent starting point since the team already has an intriguing young core plus four total selections in April's first two rounds.
Kansas City Chiefs: S Daniel Sorensen
The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions and the NFL's best team. They have talent at every level, and picking apart any particular unit seems counterproductive.
Yet the team's secondary is the one area where question marks linger. Because of Kansas City's high-scoring offense, opponents tend to open up their offense in an attempt to keep pace.
Tyrann Mathieu is one of the game's best all-around defenders. Bashaud Breeland's play can be sporadic, but he's also capable of shutting down top targets. Rookie L'Jarius Sneed has been a pleasant surprise this season as well.
Their safeties haven't quite lived to expectations. Juan Thornhill, 25, is still a young player. Sorensen is probably better in a reserve or rotational role. Furthermore, the 30-year-old defensive back is a free agent after this season.
Las Vegas Raiders: OG Gabe Jackson
The Las Vegas Raiders have been looking to move right guard Gabe Jackson for a while now.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in March that the Raiders engaged in trade talks for Jackson. A month later, the network's Mike Silver tweeted about Jackson's continued availability and added that the asking price was "not high."
Jackson is a reliable football player. He has started 97 games in his seven seasons with the franchise. The problem revolves around an ill-advised contract extension. The 29-year-old blocker signed a five-year, $55 million deal prior to the 2017 campaign. The date is important because it falls before Jon Gruden became head coach.
The guard's contract isn't guaranteed beyond this season. Las Vegas can release him and save $9.6 million toward the '21 salary cap.
Los Angeles Chargers: OT Sam Tevi
The Los Angeles Chargers have their franchise quarterback in place with Justin Herbert, who is the front-runner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The next step is simple: The franchise must do everything in its power to properly protect said quarterback and put him in the best possible position to succeed long term.
Three-fifths of the Chargers' offensive front seems set with some combination of Bryan Bulaga, Trai Turner and Scott Quessenberry. Dan Feeney and/or Forrest Lamp could be re-signed to handle center or left guard duties.
Left tackle remains a much bigger question mark. Sam Tevi hasn't been terrible making the move from right tackle, but the Chargers could be much better at the position.
Since the Chargers currently own a top-10 draft pick, an elite blindside protector seems like an obvious selection.
Los Angeles Rams: LB Micah Kiser
The Los Angeles Rams defense is good. Very good. The unit ranks first overall in total defense. According to Football Outsiders (via USA Today's Doug Farrar), the Rams rank first in defensive DVOA since Week 10, too.
The group, as a whole, shouldn't require much tinkering this offseason. However, the team can improve at middle linebacker where Micah Kiser took over for Cory Littleton this season. Littleton was one of the league's most well-rounded linebackers during his time in the Rams system. Kiser isn't the same caliber of player, especially in coverage.
Littleton excelled working in space, whereas Kiser is more of a traditional two-down run-stuffer. A place for that type of performer still exists since the 25-year-old 'backer leads the squad in tackles per game.
Yet a more complete middle linebacker would make an already impressive Rams defense even better.
Miami Dolphins: LB Elandon Roberts
A theme is emerging: Linebackers who don't perform well in coverage are a hindrance in today's pass-first league.
The Miami Dolphins' Elandon Roberts is a fearsome run defender. He flies downhill with reckless abandon. While the effort is there from the 26-year-old linebacker, he's an inconsistent tackler who struggles working in space.
Miami does try to limit Roberts' involvement in coverage, but the defensive staff can't protect him at all times. Opponents eventually find the weak link and to exploit it.
Roberts splits time with Kamu Grugier-Hill, who is better working in space. Neither is under contract after this season.
Jerome Baker is an outstanding young inside linebacker who needs another three-down linebacker to play alongside him.
Minnesota Vikings: OG Dakota Dozier
The Minnesota Vikings already struggled with one guard this season. Now, the other has become problematic.
Rookie Ezra Cleveland replaced Dru Samia at right guard in Week 6. The organization seemed quite happy with the second-round offensive lineman and subsequently cut former starter Pat Elflein upon his return from injured reserve.
Left guard Dakota Dozier is now the issue. Dozier struggles in pass protection. While the Vikings are a run-first team, Dozier consistently allows too much pressure, which can be debilitating when the unit ranks among the league's bottom four with only 400 passing attempts.
Minnesota can go one of two ways to address the position. Either general manager Rick Spielman finally invests in another left tackle and asks veteran Riley Reiff to play guard, or the Vikings find Dozier's outright replacement.
New England Patriots: WR N'Keal Harry
Even the great Bill Belichick swings and misses from time to time.
When the New England Patriots drafted N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 draft, high expectations followed, because Belichick had never selected a wide receiver in the first round before that point.
To say Neal struggled through the early portions of his career would be an understatement for one simple reason: He's never been able to create much separation. Harry dominated at the college level due to his physicality, body control and catch radius. Those traits aren't nearly as impressive when facing professional defensive backs.
Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers, both of whom went undrafted, are better options than Harry right now.
Even so, the Patriots still feature the league's worst group of wide receivers and must find a way to become more explosive in the passing game for any quarterback to succeed.
New Orleans Saints: QB Drew Brees
The idea of Drew Brees needing to be replaced sounds silly. But the New Orleans Saints are positioned in such a manner that they may not have another option.
Brees should be the Saints' starting quarterback for as long as he wants. He's earned that right. However, the reality of NFL salary-cap structures usually doesn't allow players to determine their fate. In the Saints' case, they're about to enter one of the worst salary-cap hells the league has ever seen.
At the lowered projected number of $175 million for the 2021 campaign, New Orleans is currently $95.6 million in the red, per Spotrac.
By releasing Brees, the organization can save $13.5 million (or $36.2 million if he retires). The Saints are already on the hook for $16.2 million with Taysom Hill's current contract.
Nobody defines the Saints franchise like Brees, but there's a time to move on from every great player.
New York Giants: TE Evan Engram
Stop trying to make Evan Engram happen, New York Giants.
To be fair, the 2017 first-round draft pick does lead the team with 50 receptions, but that's a byproduct of injuries at wide receiver and subpar quarterback play more than anything else.
The problems with Engram start with his inconsistencies as a receiver and an inability to be a true inline option. The 26-year-old tight end is an oversized wide receiver more than anything.
While potential oozes off him due to his athleticism and ability to work in space, the Giants never had a good plan of how to properly utilize his skill set.
Now on his fourth head coach (including Steve Spagnuolo as interim head coach in 2017), Engram doesn't feel like a fit moving forward in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's system. Maybe a more traditional tight end would be better.
New York Jets: QB Sam Darnold
To start, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been placed in a totally unfair situation. Darnold is not at fault for the organization hiring an inept head coach and not doing enough to place him in a position to succeed.
With that said, the Jets are positioned to upgrade the quarterback position with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Darnold was a good prospect. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (and Ohio State's Justin Fields for that matter) is a higher-rated quarterback coming into the league. The Jets can't pass on an opportunity to improve upon the game's most important position, especially when the next coaching staff—once Adam Gase gets a pink slip—isn't married to Darnold.
As a bonus, there will be a market for Darnold's services. He still has franchise quarterback potential, which will garner a significant asset or two in return.
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Greg Ward
Greg Ward is the perfect third or fourth wide receiver in an NFL offense. He shouldn't be leading a team in receptions, as he currently is for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Before adding another wide receiver, the Eagles must deal with two veterans currently on the roster. By cutting Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia would recoup $12.92 million in salary-cap space.
From there, general manager Howie Roseman can be content in the fact a solid group remains in place with Ward, Travis Fulgham and this year's first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor. It's a good start but not a finished product.
A true No. 1 target would make life so much easier on Carson Wentz and/or Jalen Hurts. A wide receiver who consistently creates separate with the possibility of chunk plays will only add to an offense that continues to sputter as it's currently constructed.
Pittsburgh Steelers: RB James Conner
The Pittsburgh Steelers have no running game to speak of this season. Mike Tomlin's squad ranks second-to-last with 1,158 rushing yards and 3.7 yards per carry.
As a whole, the offense continues to struggle, and the inability to generate anything consistent on the ground places too much on the shoulder of an aging Ben Roethlisberger and an inconsistent wide receiver corps.
James Conner is a great story, and everyone roots for the cancer survivor. At the same time, Conner lacks explosive qualities as a runner. He has also missed a handful of games due to injuries every season he's been on the Steelers roster. Finally, he's a pending free agent.
Since Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. haven't done much in Conner's stead, a new ball-carrier should be a top priority in Pittsburgh.
San Francisco 49ers: CB Richard Sherman
The idea of moving on from a Hall of Fame defender and locker room leader is difficult. Richard Sherman left the Seattle Seahawks and continued to perform like an elite cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers (when he wasn't injured).
Still, the 49ers must rework their entire secondary this offseason since Sherman, Jaquiski Tartt, K'Waun Williams, Jason Verrett, Ahkello Witherspoon, Dontae Johnson and Jamar Taylor are pending free agents.
Sherman's retention seems the least likely because of his age (33 next season) and possible contract demands. If San Francisco plans to reinvest in one of its corners, Jason Verrett is the smart choice at this juncture.
Yes, Verrett has an extensive injury history, but he's been excellent this season and he's three years younger than Sherman.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Tre Flowers
Statistically, the Seattle Seahawks pass defense has improved greatly in recent weeks after a historically awful start to the campaign.
Even so, the unit still ranks dead last in the category. It's difficult to envision a scenario in which general manager John Schneider doesn't emphasize improvement along Seattle's backline.
Shaquill Griffin is the team's best corner, but he's a pending free agent. Meanwhile, Griffin's bookend, Tre Flowers, has two consecutive seasons of highly inconsistent play. Flowers fits the physical mold Seattle wants working outside the numbers, but his overall coverage skills are average at best.
Seattle built its reputation on excellent secondary play. Jamal Adams, nickel Ugo Amadi and a possibly re-signed Griffin are a good start. The rest can be upgraded.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did an amazing job acquiring talent and addressing almost every position of need this past offseason. They easily won the coveted, yet meaningless, team-of-the-offseason bragging rights.
Cornerback wasn't directly addressed, though, because the squad had multiple talented, young defensive backs in the pipeline to develop.
Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean performed well working outside the numbers. Sean Murphy-Bunting's transition to nickel corner hasn't gone as smoothly.
"I think he started off very well the first two or three games and then he hit a lull where he was thinking too much," defensive coordinator Todd Bowles told reporters last month.
Nickel corner is a starting position in today's NFL. If there's a weak link in coverage, opposing offenses will find and exploit it.
Tennessee Titans: LB Jadeveon Clowney
Well, the Jadeveon Clowney signing was worth a shot. Clowney bided his time in free agency trying to find the right fit, while the Tennessee Titans looked to bolster their pass rush when they signed the gifted edge defender.
But the same issues that plagued Clowney throughout his career came to the forefront in Tennessee's scheme.
The 2014 first overall draft pick set the edge and applied pressure, but he finished with zero sacks this season. Then, injuries took their toll. The Titans placed Clowney on injured reserve last month due to another knee issue.
As a team, Tennessee ranks dead last with only 14 sacks. The organization must find someone to bookend Harold Landry III. The Titans already moved on from one failed free-agent signing in fellow edge-rusher Vic Beasley Jr. earlier this season. Clowney is next in line.
Washington Football Team: QB Alex Smith
Alex Smith should be the NFL Comeback Player of the Year this season, no question. What he's overcome after suffering a devastating knee injury two years ago is nothing short of extraordinary. And the Washington Football Team could very well move into 2021 with Smith still on the roster.
After all, he's a competent starter, and Washington is on the hook for $24.4 million if he's on the roster and $10.8 million if he's released before June 1. But he's not the answer behind center.
At this point, it's obvious the new regime isn't invested in Dwayne Haskins Jr., either.
Washington could look toward investing in a different veteran free agent, trade for someone like Sam Darnold or draft its next franchise quarterback. Any of these would provide the franchise with a potential long-term answer, which isn't currently on the roster.