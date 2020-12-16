NFL Teams Set to Be Big Spenders in 2021 Free Agency

NFL Teams Set to Be Big Spenders in 2021 Free AgencyDecember 16, 2020
A handful of teams will once again outpace the rest of the NFL in spending when the 2021 free-agent market opens.
The biggest spenders tend to have a bevy of roster needs and plenty of cap space to address it. It takes an organizational philosophy to make it happen too—the Indianapolis Colts don't often make major investments but continue to sit on a top-five projected cap number for 2021.
Surprise teams also enter the mix, like the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason. Franchises fortunate enough to beef up the roster around a rookie quarterback contract typically project to throw money around.
Here are the teams most likely to be big spenders in 2021 free agency, with projected cap numbers via Spotrac.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals tossed their conservative nature to the wind last offseason as the front office permitted second-year head coach Zac Taylor to rebuild the roster around No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. The team threw a three-year deal worth $42 million at corner Trae Waynes and made D.J. Reader the highest-paid nose tackle in the league at four years and $53 million.
That may merely be a hint of the future as one of the biggest roster turnovers in the NFL continues. The Bengals project to have the sixth-most space at $41.5 million, and that's before likely cutting Geno Atkins, their second-highest-paid player in 2021 at a cap hit of $14.8 million.
Things set up nicely for the 2-10-1 club to assault the offensive line after Burrow suffered 32 sacks and numerous hits before going down with a season-ending injury. Whether or not Cincinnati makes coaching changes (Taylor is 4-24-1 over two seasons), the team can't afford to let a potential franchise passer who's coming off reconstructive knee surgery get hurt again. Using its first-round pick (likely No. 3) on an offensive lineman and signing a big free-agent lineman seems the probable course.
Cincinnati also has a massive problem generating pressure, so besides protecting Burrow, beefing up a 15-sack defense is a code-red item.
Los Angeles Chargers
It's no coincidence most of the teams with the largest projected cap space have rookie quarterbacks situated as the future of their respective franchises.
With the Los Angeles Chargers, it is Justin Herbert, who is pacing toward Offensive Rookie of the Year at a 66.3 completion percentage with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His Chargers project to have the eighth-most space at $33.5 million.
Some of that could go to in-house free agents like Melvin Ingram III or Hunter Henry. However, the Chargers could experience drastic change as head coach Anthony Lynn sits on a 30-31 record over four seasons, including the 4-9 mark this year.
Roster turnover could mean going all-in on the top offensive linemen to protect Herbert and boost a ground game that is averaging 3.8 yards per carry over 382 attempts. It also likely means beefing up a defense that surrenders 27.8 points per game with just 23 sacks.
Like other teams with rookie quarterback contracts, the race is on for strong results while ample cap room remains—never mind the rush to make sure Herbert has the best chance of developing into a franchise-leading star.
Miami Dolphins
Several big investments by the Miami Dolphins have already paid off as the Brian Flores era kicks into full gear at 8-5.
The five-year deal worth $82.5 million for cornerback Byron Jones and the four-year, $51 million deal for linebacker Kyle Van Noy have helped the Dolphins allow just 18.8 points per game, second in the NFL.
It's all about the offense around Tua Tagovailoa from here.
Miami projects to have the seventh-most space at $35.7 million despite recent spending sprees. Like other teams with rookie passers, most of it could probably go to the offensive line. Miami's line has permitted 28 sacks and generated little push for a ground game that is averaging 3.6 yards per carry over 341 attempts.
Spending big on the offensive line—and adding luxury items for Tagovailoa in an already good-looking passing game—is the next smart, complementary step to maintain the upward trend for Flores in a seemingly wide-open AFC East.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars face arguably the NFL's most extensive rebuild this offseason but have the luxury of doing so with the league's top projected cap number at $84.9 million.
A rookie quarterback contract doesn't hurt, as the Jaguars are almost certain to lock up Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields.
The 1-12 Jaguars have needs across the board but have some good things going around a potential franchise passer. Breakout back James Robinson (1,035 rushing yards and seven scores on 4.6 yards per carry) and a strong cast of receiving weapons offer a cozy situation. The offensive line up front should be a focus to avoid a Joe Burrow-type injury, though.
Defense is a major issue too after the long exodus of talent from the elite 2017 squad that went to the AFC title game. The Jaguars have just 16 sacks and allow 29.5 points per game, so overpaying to get blue-chip edge-rushers and defensive backs would make plenty of sense.
New York Jets
The New York Jets figure to undergo massive change this offseason by relieving Adam Gase and his staff of their duties before potentially drafting a quarterback at No. 1 to compete with Sam Darnold.
The Jets are 0-13, and virtually nothing about the current plan has worked. But the front office has shown a propensity to spend big lately (think Le'Veon Bell), and the projected $81.8 million in cap space (second in the NFL) provides wiggle room to get creative. Plus, the team will only roster 35 players before free agency and the draft, the fewest among the top seven teams in projected cap space.
The Jets could throw a dart at a board of top free agents while blindfolded and come up with a win. The offensive line has allowed 36 sacks, the top two running backs average less than four yards per carry and Darnold hasn't even completed 60 percent of his passes, while the defense has 21 sacks and coughs up 30.2 points per game.
Barring a trade out of No. 1, which would be foolish with a potential franchise passer like Trevor Lawrence available, the top resource the Jets have must go to quarterback. That leaves a handful of other picks and droves of cap space in free agency to let a new head coach start molding the roster to his liking.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have been in uncharted waters in the wake of Tom Brady's departure.
This offseason, they project to have the third-most cap space at $68.8 million. A massive chunk of that will be needed to bring back quarterback Cam Newton—or to go elsewhere at the position, considering he's played the team out of getting a top-tier prospect in the draft at 6-7.
Franchise-tagged guard Joe Thuney could also eat up a ton of the cap space. Again, though, the Patriots could look elsewhere to make sure the line in front of Newton or another big investment remains sound.
Those aren't the only two spots the Patriots figure to address. Bill Belichick has cited the lack of cap space as a reason for the team's struggles in 2020, but there won't be any such excuse this offseason.
Adding weapons around the quarterback and beefing up a pass rush with just 19 sacks seem like priorities. Given Belichick's reputation, it shouldn't be hard for the team to lure big names to town if the money is there.