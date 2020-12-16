NFL Teams Set to Be Big Spenders in 2021 Free Agency

0 of 6

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

A handful of teams will once again outpace the rest of the NFL in spending when the 2021 free-agent market opens.

The biggest spenders tend to have a bevy of roster needs and plenty of cap space to address it. It takes an organizational philosophy to make it happen too—the Indianapolis Colts don't often make major investments but continue to sit on a top-five projected cap number for 2021.

Surprise teams also enter the mix, like the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason. Franchises fortunate enough to beef up the roster around a rookie quarterback contract typically project to throw money around.

Here are the teams most likely to be big spenders in 2021 free agency, with projected cap numbers via Spotrac.