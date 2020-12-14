Liam Hendriks Rumors: Dodgers, Astros, Mets Among Teams Pursuing Closer

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams to pursue closer Liam Hendriks in free agency.



Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Monday that Hendriks has been seeking a four-year deal "at a strong annual value" in contract talks.



