    Liam Hendriks Rumors: Dodgers, Astros, Mets Among Teams Pursuing Closer

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Houston Astros' Josh Reddick during the eighth inning of Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The Chicago White SoxLos Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams to pursue closer Liam Hendriks in free agency.

    Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Monday that Hendriks has been seeking a four-year deal "at a strong annual value" in contract talks.                              

                                                            
