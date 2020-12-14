3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 14 Win

0 of 3

Leon Halip/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are back in the driver's seat in the NFC. Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions, coupled with the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, put Green Bay in the NFC's No. 1 seed. If the Packers can win out, they will earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

While it wasn't a perfect game against the rival Lions, Green Bay did enough to escape with the win. That's the biggest takeaway. However, the Packers will have to be better down the stretch—against the Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears—if they hope to finish the season with their loss total standing at three.

Green Bay allowed Detroit to hang around even though it lost starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to a rib injury. However, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense were efficient enough that it didn't prove to be a fatal issue.

Despite being an imperfect team, Green Bay is your 2020 NFC North champion and a Super Bowl contender. Here are three things we learned during the Packers' Week 14 win.