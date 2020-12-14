3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 14 Loss

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It may be hard to describe a defeat as a "statement loss," but that is exactly what we got out of the Miami Dolphins in Week 14.

Brian Flores' team proved it could play with the Kansas City Chiefs for a majority of four quarters Sunday, and it showed remarkable fight until the final second.

Although the Dolphins lost 33-27, they have to leave the matchup thinking they can win a game or two in the postseason. Miami's defense looked impressive for stretches, and Tua Tagovailoa is developing chemistry with a few different targets ahead of the postseason.

The Dolphins still have work to do to clinch a wild-card position, but they are in good shape at 8-5 with the chance to eliminate the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders in the next two weeks.