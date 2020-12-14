Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Anonymous GM Interested in Eagles QB Despite Concerns

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Carson Wentz apparently still has believers outside of Philadelphia.

"What's happened with him concerns me. But I've seen him play well too many times to think there's some fatal flaw there. I don't think the Eagles will move him. I wouldn't if I were them," one general manager told Peter King of NBC Sports.

Wentz does not appear to have much chance of regaining his starting job for the remainder of the season. Jalen Hurts was stellar in his first NFL start, throwing for 167 yards and a touchdown while adding 106 yards on the ground in a 24-21 upset of the New Orleans Saints. After Wentz was sacked an NFL-high 50 times through 13 weeks, Hurts did not go down once against an excellent New Orleans front seven.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Eagles are planning to keep Wentz in 2021, though the financial ramifications of moving on likely play a huge factor. The Eagles would face $59.2 million in dead cap for releasing Wentz or a $33.8 million hit to trade him. There's also the $15 million of his 2022 salary that becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2021 league year, making the financial crunch all the more concerning.

While those numbers seemed fine at a time when Wentz was viewed as a franchise quarterback, he's lost that distinction in 2020. The 2017 Pro Bowler has regressed to a shell of himself, throwing for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns against a career-high 15 interceptions. He's also set career lows in completion percentage (57.4) and yards per attempt (6.0).

Football Outsiders' DYAR metric ranks Wentz as the worst qualifying quarterback in the NFL. ESPN's QBR has Wentz 28th at his position.