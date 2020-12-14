3 Takeaways from Saints' Week 14 Loss

0 of 3

On paper, Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles looked like a good matchup for the New Orleans Saints. They had been rolling despite the loss of quarterback Drew Brees, while the floundering Eagles were giving rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts his first NFL start.

Games are not won on paper, though, and Hurts and the Eagles frustrated the Saints. Despite a late comeback attempt, New Orleans wasn't able to overcome Philadelphia and took its third loss of the season.

With the Green Bay Packers' win Sunday, the Saints dropped out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. This leaves New Orleans with no margin for error over the final three weeks of the regular season—at least if the team hopes to earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage.

There are three takeaways from the Saints' Week 14 loss.