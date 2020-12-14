NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 15 Wild-Card Odds and Super Bowl Standings

2 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (12-1)

2. Pittsburgh (11-2)

3. Buffalo (10-3)

4. Tennessee (9-4)

Kansas City is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed after Pittsburgh's loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

The AFC West champion needs to clear one final hurdle on its schedule before it can cruise to the finish line. Andy Reid's side has to visit the Saints in Week 15. Winning that matchup will be tough since New Orleans is locked in its own fight for a No. 1 seed.

While a loss combined with a Pittsburgh win over the Cincinnati Bengals would bring the two sides level, Kansas City would still be ahead after Week 15 because of its better AFC record.

Pittsburgh needs the Chiefs to lose to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 to regain an edge in that tiebreaker. Kansas City also plays the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

Buffalo's home win over Pittsburgh on Sunday gave it more breathing room between itself and the Tennessee Titans, who own the divisional record tiebreaker over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.

Wild Card

5. Cleveland (9-3)

6. Indianapolis (9-4)

7. Miami (8-5)

8. Baltimore (7-5)

9. Las Vegas (7-6)

10. New England (6-7)

Monday night's clash between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will either give us clarity or create a larger mess in the AFC wild-card race.

A Cleveland win would keep it at No. 5 and bring it one game closer to the Steelers in the AFC North. A loss would give us five teams within two games of each other.

Las Vegas owns a head-to-head win over Cleveland, but that may not come into play after it dropped a home result to Indianapolis. The Raiders have one more chance to gain a head-to-head tiebreaker in Week 16, when the Miami Dolphins visit Allegiant Stadium.

Miami could be in a vulnerable position if the Ravens knock off the Browns. In that scenario, the Dolphins and Ravens would have the same overall and conference records, which would force the decision further down the tiebreaker procedure.

The Dolphins can knock the New England Patriots out of playoff contention in Week 15 in the only head-to-head meeting of wild-card contenders.

Indianapolis, Baltimore and Las Vegas all face struggling AFC sides next time out. Cleveland's matchup with the New York Giants looks easier after they scored seven points in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.