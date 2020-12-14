NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 15 Wild-Card Odds and Super Bowl Standings

NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 15 Wild-Card Odds and Super Bowl StandingsDecember 14, 2020
For the first time in a while, there was significant change at the top of both the AFC and NFC standings.
The Kansas City Chiefs have gone from No. 2 seed to No. 1 seed with a one-game advantage over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the span of two weeks. Over in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers moved into the top position in Week 14 by way of their head-to-head tiebreaker with the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans suffered its first loss without Drew Brees this season to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Now it has to finish one game better than Green Bay to reclaim a first-round bye and home-field advantage.
Some clarity was gained in the respective wild-card races thanks to some head-to-head battles between contenders.
In the AFC, the Indianapolis Colts created separation from the Las Vegas Raiders with a road win, while the Minnesota Vikings fell out of a NFC playoff spot through a defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City: +180 (bet $100 to win $180)
Green Bay: +650
New Orleans: +700
Los Angeles Rams: +1000
Pittsburgh: +1100
Buffalo: +1200
Seattle: +1300
Tampa Bay: +1400
Baltimore: +2200
Indianapolis: +2800
Cleveland: +3000
Tennessee: +3000
Arizona: +6000
Washington: +6000
Miami: +6600
Minnesota: +8000
Las Vegas: +10000
New York Giants: +15000
Philadelphia: +15000
San Francisco: +15000
Chicago: +20000
New England: +25000
Dallas: +50000
Denver: +50000
Detroit: +50000
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Kansas City (12-1)
2. Pittsburgh (11-2)
3. Buffalo (10-3)
4. Tennessee (9-4)
Kansas City is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed after Pittsburgh's loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
The AFC West champion needs to clear one final hurdle on its schedule before it can cruise to the finish line. Andy Reid's side has to visit the Saints in Week 15. Winning that matchup will be tough since New Orleans is locked in its own fight for a No. 1 seed.
While a loss combined with a Pittsburgh win over the Cincinnati Bengals would bring the two sides level, Kansas City would still be ahead after Week 15 because of its better AFC record.
Pittsburgh needs the Chiefs to lose to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 to regain an edge in that tiebreaker. Kansas City also plays the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.
Buffalo's home win over Pittsburgh on Sunday gave it more breathing room between itself and the Tennessee Titans, who own the divisional record tiebreaker over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.
Wild Card
5. Cleveland (9-3)
6. Indianapolis (9-4)
7. Miami (8-5)
8. Baltimore (7-5)
9. Las Vegas (7-6)
10. New England (6-7)
Monday night's clash between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will either give us clarity or create a larger mess in the AFC wild-card race.
A Cleveland win would keep it at No. 5 and bring it one game closer to the Steelers in the AFC North. A loss would give us five teams within two games of each other.
Las Vegas owns a head-to-head win over Cleveland, but that may not come into play after it dropped a home result to Indianapolis. The Raiders have one more chance to gain a head-to-head tiebreaker in Week 16, when the Miami Dolphins visit Allegiant Stadium.
Miami could be in a vulnerable position if the Ravens knock off the Browns. In that scenario, the Dolphins and Ravens would have the same overall and conference records, which would force the decision further down the tiebreaker procedure.
The Dolphins can knock the New England Patriots out of playoff contention in Week 15 in the only head-to-head meeting of wild-card contenders.
Indianapolis, Baltimore and Las Vegas all face struggling AFC sides next time out. Cleveland's matchup with the New York Giants looks easier after they scored seven points in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay (10-3)
2. New Orleans (10-3)
3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)
4. Washington (6-7)
All Green Bay has to do to land the No. 1 seed in the NFC is match New Orleans' final three results.
The Packers should earn their 11th win of the campaign against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night, which would put more pressure on the Saints to beat the Chiefs.
Matt LaFleur's side could slip up in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans, but that may be affordable if New Orleans drops its clash with Kansas City.
The Los Angeles Rams remain in first place in the NFC West by way of their head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seattle Seahawks.
Washington moved above the New York Giants through its win over the San Francisco 49ers and the Giants' home loss to Arizona. Ron Rivera's squad finishes with Seattle, Carolina and Philadelphia, so the NFC East title is by no means under wraps. That division race could come down to Week 17.
Wild Card
5. Seattle (9-4)
6. Tampa Bay (8-5)
7. Arizona (7-6)
8. Minnesota (6-7)
9. Chicago (6-7)
10. Detroit (5-8)
11. San Francisco (5-8)
12. New York Giants (5-8)
13. Philadelphia (4-8-1)
There is plenty of clarity in the NFC wild-card race, where Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the inside track to land the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds.
Tampa Bay's victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday handed it a key head-to-head tiebreaker and a two-game buffer between itself and the teams on the outside looking in.
Arizona needs to beat Philadelphia in Week 15 to remain in front of two NFC North sides, but that may be more difficult to do with Jalen Hurts under center. The Eagles are still alive in the NFC East, but they need to win out and have Washington stumble twice and New York lose once more to earn that honor.
The main wild-card focus of Week 15 should be on U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Vikings host the Bears. The winner of that clash could keep the pressure on Arizona, while the loser may be out of playoff contention.
The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers need minor miracles to make up the two-game gap in three games, while New York's best shot at a playoff berth remains through a division title.