Shaquil Barrett Says Buccaneers 'Appreciate' Vikings' Dan Bailey Missing 4 Kicks

Sometimes getting a shout-out from an opposing player can be a welcome occurrence, a sign of mutual respect. This isn't one of those times.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey went 0-of-3 on field goals and missed an extra-point attempt in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the game, Buccaneers star Shaquil Barrett piled on a bit.

"I mean, tell the field-goal kicker we appreciate him," Barrett told reporters.

That comment is likely to be the least of Bailey's concerns since he could be out of a job by Monday.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer attempted to apportion blame for the defeat rather than put it all on Bailey. However, he also said "we're not really worried about feelings anymore" in reference to how the team may approach its kicking situation.

Minnesota is 6-7 and one game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the NFC's final wild-card spot.