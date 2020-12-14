Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of December 14

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE presents TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs Sunday on pay-per-view, a show headlined by two high-profile championship clashes that will be at the center of this week's Raw and SmackDown broadcasts.

Drew McIntyre may defend his WWE Championship against AJ Styles at TLC, but it is longtime friend Sheamus who will prove to be worthy of your attention.

For Roman Reigns, his message to Kevin Owens' family on Friday's SmackDown will undoubtedly earn him the wrath of KO.

Speaking of messages, how will Cody Rhodes react to his confrontation with Sting over on AEW Dynamite?

Find out the answer to that question and more with these predictions for the week ahead in wrestling TV.