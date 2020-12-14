Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of December 14

Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of December 14December 14, 2020
WWE presents TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs Sunday on pay-per-view, a show headlined by two high-profile championship clashes that will be at the center of this week's Raw and SmackDown broadcasts.
Drew McIntyre may defend his WWE Championship against AJ Styles at TLC, but it is longtime friend Sheamus who will prove to be worthy of your attention.
For Roman Reigns, his message to Kevin Owens' family on Friday's SmackDown will undoubtedly earn him the wrath of KO.
Speaking of messages, how will Cody Rhodes react to his confrontation with Sting over on AEW Dynamite?
Find out the answer to that question and more with these predictions for the week ahead in wrestling TV.
Final Build to Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, But All Eyes Are on Sheamus
There should really be a neon sign hovering over Sheamus' head because he cannot be a more obvious next contender for Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship—to the point that AJ Styles almost feels like an afterthought heading into TLC.
Despite the fact that The Phenomenal One is an elite performer and will appear in multiple segments on Monday's broadcast, it's The Celtic Warrior who should command your attention as he continues to plant the seeds for a betrayal of his longtime pal.
And it's coming.
Make no mistake about it, Sheamus vs. McIntyre is going to be the feud that carries the Raw brand into 2021 and should result in some tremendously physical, hard-hitting wars between two men who owe a lot of their professional success to each other.
Don't be surprised to see the hairline fractures that reared themselves a week ago turn into compound ones as McIntyre and Sheamus test their friendship over he top prize on the red brand.
Styles may even be the master manipulator, looking to drive a wedge between them. Still, there is no denying that the former champion feels very much like the third wheel in a burgeoning feud that will help further cement McIntyre's reign while reintroducing the Irishman to a main event scene he has not been in for nearly five years.
Jeff Hardy Sets Himself Up for United States Championship Opportunity
To say the United States Championship has taken a back seat on Raw in recent months would be a fair assessment. Despite the emphasis placed on The Hurt Business, not nearly enough of that has been given to Bobby Lashley, who has quietly amassed a 100-plus day record with the title.
The All Mighty won the gold from Apollo Crews over the summer but has done little with it, outside of a champion vs. champion match against Sami Zayn at Survivor Series in November.
His match with Jeff Hardy on last week's Raw and the announcement that he will team with The New Day to battle Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin all but confirms The Charismatic Enigma will be the next to threaten the U.S. champ's reign.
Hardy will earn a win over Lashley on Monday to set up a championship showdown for Sunday's PPV, be it on the main card or the Kickoff Show.
While that match may not present itself as the most exhilarating of choices, it does pit two veteran competitors against each other, and their wealth of in-ring experience should be enough to provide fans with a solid encounter at the very least.
Cody Rhodes Sends Message To Sting In Match With Angelico
"Kid."
If his tweet is any indication, Cody Rhodes did not take kindly to Sting patronizing him last week on Dynamite. He will look to send a message to The Icon and anyone else who still sees him as "Dusty's boy" that he is his own man, a former champion with the ability to beat anyone, regardless of their resume.
Wednesday night, he battles Angelico in a match that should prove difficult for The American Nightmare given the hot streak The Hybrid 2's submission specialist has been on, but it will ultimately be Rhodes' retort to The Stinger after last week's playful exchange—as it should be.
Rhodes is an executive with All Elite Wrestling. He is a grown man. He can hang with anyone, no matter how good they were or what their legacy is.
Yeah, Sting was having fun and probably even utilized the insult to play mind games with a prospective opponent. But still, expect Rhodes to use it as motivation and Angelico to pay dearly for it.
Kevin Owens Avenges Assault, Shatters Roman Reigns' Steely Demeanor Ahead of TLC
Friday night on SmackDown, Roman Reigns attacked Kevin Owens backstage and then looked into the camera and addressed KO's family: his wife, his kids.
It was a brazen attempt at playing mind games, talking trash and establishing dominance before his title defense against The Prizefighter at TLC.
Owens never has been, nor will he be, someone to take the beating and pointed targeting of his family lightly. He will rage Friday night before unleashing hell on The Tribal Chief.
And he will succeed in a way few have since Reigns' return to the ring in August.
Owens will physically assault his rival, beat him down and leave him reeling as fans question whether he can channel that emotion and dethrone The Head of the Table on Sunday.
It will do wonders for the anticipation and excitement for the final PPV of 2020 and further intensify what has become a fantastic bit of storytelling.