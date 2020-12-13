Jalen Hurts Discusses Earning Win in 1st Career Start for Eagles vs. Saints

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Jalen Hurts earned his first career NFL start Sunday, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-21 upset over the New Orleans Saints.

After the contest, Hurts was quick to heap praise on the entire team for its effort:

He added that the 4-8-1 Eagles aren't giving up on the season just yet.

"We have so much money we left on the table. A lot of money on the table for us," he told reporters. "We're very excited. We got a W today. We're going to go back to work. ... I just want to impact the guys around me. I always encourage everybody to bring somebody with them."

The Eagles had stagnated offensively with Carson Wentz under center, in part because he leads the NFL in both interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50). On Sunday, Hurts turned the ball over just once on a late fumble, wasn't sacked and finished 17-of-30 for 167 yards and a touchdown.

His running ability also opened up the offense, as he rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries, joining Miles Sanders (115 rushing yards, two touchdowns) over the century mark.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was somewhat muted in his praise of Hurts after the game and wouldn't commit to the young quarterback as the starter going forward, though he did note that Hurts has given the team a "spark":

It would be shocking if Hurts wasn't the starter next week. He not only appears to give the Eagles a better chance to win in the short term—somehow, this team is still in playoff contention given the poor state of the NFC East—but it's also the chance for the Eagles to see what they have in Hurts going forward.

And if they still believe in Wentz long-term, it's a chance to show other teams what Hurts can do to improve his trade value. So playing him at this point appears to be a win-win.

Well, except as it pertains to Wentz's confidence and relationship with the team going forward, given that his huge contract makes him essentially un-cuttable and difficult to trade. Things could get pretty awkward, pretty quickly if Hurts is the starting quarterback heading into next season and Wentz is the league's most expensive backup.

So one win with Hurts at the helm doesn't make things any less complicated in Philly. If anything, it only further complicates matters.