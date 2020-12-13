Alex Smith Underwent X-Rays on Calf Injury Suffered During WFT's Win vs. 49ers

Alex Smith Underwent X-Rays on Calf Injury Suffered During WFT's Win vs. 49ersDecember 14, 2020
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Alex Smith underwent X-rays on his right leg at halftime of the Washington Football Team's 23-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after the game that Smith had suffered calf strain that wasn't considered serious:
Washington Takes Over First Place in NFC East with 23-15 Win