Alex Smith Underwent X-Rays on Calf Injury Suffered During WFT's Win vs. 49ers

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Alex Smith underwent X-rays on his right leg at halftime of the Washington Football Team's 23-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after the game that Smith had suffered calf strain that wasn't considered serious:

