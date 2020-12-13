    Alex Smith Underwent X-Rays on Calf Injury Suffered During WFT's Win vs. 49ers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) walks to the field for the start of the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins replaced Smith for the start of the second half. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Alex Smith underwent X-rays on his right leg at halftime of the Washington Football Team's 23-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

    Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after the game that Smith had suffered calf strain that wasn't considered serious:

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Washington Takes Over First Place in NFC East with 23-15 Win

      Washington Takes Over First Place in NFC East with 23-15 Win
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Washington Takes Over First Place in NFC East with 23-15 Win

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Derrick Henry Can Hijack the AFC Super Bowl Race

      Here's how the RB can propel the Titans all the way to the ship ➡️

      Derrick Henry Can Hijack the AFC Super Bowl Race
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Derrick Henry Can Hijack the AFC Super Bowl Race

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Chargers Have Special Teams Disasters After Third Coaching Change This Season

      Chargers Have Special Teams Disasters After Third Coaching Change This Season
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chargers Have Special Teams Disasters After Third Coaching Change This Season

      Doug Farrar
      via Touchdown Wire

      Washington Takes Lead Before the Half After a Chase Young TD

      Washington Takes Lead Before the Half After a Chase Young TD
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Washington Takes Lead Before the Half After a Chase Young TD

      Hogs Haven
      via Hogs Haven