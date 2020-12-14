Within and Beyond the Wacky NFC East, the NFL Playoff Picture Is Pure Chaos

5 of 6

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

And so here's where we're at with three weeks remaining...

1. Green Bay Packers (10-3)

Green Bay's 37-30 Week 3 victory in New Orleans gives the Packers the tiebreaker edge over the Saints. They finish up with home games against Carolina and the Tennessee Titans and a road matchup with the Chicago Bears. That Sunday nighter against the Titans could be the key, but they've laid some sudden eggs this year as well, so they can't afford to look past Carolina or the division-rival Bears.

2. New Orleans Saints (10-3)

That Week 3 loss combined with Brees' injury could cost the Saints a first-round bye. They absolutely need Brees back when they host the Super Bowl favorite Kansas City Chiefs next week. Otherwise, they might have to start worrying about dropping to the No. 3 seed. They've clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker over 8-5 Tampa Buccaneers in the division, but the Minnesota Vikings and Panthers might not be easy outs in Weeks 16 and 17.

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

They own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the 9-4 Seahawks in the NFC West after beating up on the New England Patriots Thursday night, but that could change when they go to Seattle in Week 16. At least they get to beat up on the winless New York Jets before that, and they're at home for the Cards in Week 17. There's even a chance they catch Green Bay or New Orleans if they win out to finish with a 10-2 conference record.

4. Washington Football Team (6-7)

A four-game winning streak thanks mainly to stellar defense has the WFT in the driver's seat in the NFC East, and our predictions above have Rivera's team hanging on.

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-4)

Their sights are set on the NFC West crown after a blowout victory over the Jets, especially considering they need just one more win to clinch a playoff spot. Still, overlooking the streaking WFT on the road in Week 15 could be a costly mistake. They might need to win each of their next two games against Washington and L.A. in order to ensure their Week 17 road matchup with San Francisco matters.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5)

It looks as though Tom Brady will be in the playoffs for the 12th year in a row after his Bucs easily beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. However, in order to jump ahead of New Orleans in the division, they'd have to run the table and the Saints would have to finish 0-3. The latter scenario is extremely unlikely, but Tampa Bay will likely be favored against the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Atlanta again.

7. Arizona Cardinals (7-6)

That was a big Week 14 win over the Giants, but the Cards still lack a margin for error with the entire NFC North outside of Green Bay breathing down their neck. The Vikings and Bears are both a game back, and the Detroit Lions are two games out but with the head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona. They need to take care of Philly and San Francisco at home the next two weeks before having to travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams in Week 17.

-----

8. Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

Sunday's loss in Tampa really hurt. They're 3-2 in their last five games but with a negative scoring margin. The loser of their Week 15 game against Chicago will essentially be toast, but after that, Minnesota has to travel to New Orleans and then Detroit.

9. Chicago Bears (6-7)

You can see how the non-Green Bay NFC North might cannibalize itself in the coming weeks. The Bears remain alive after a Week 14 blowout of the Houston Texans, but now they have to travel to Minnesota before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road and then hosting the Packers. It's hard to envision them running the table.

10. Detroit Lions (5-8)

The Lions own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the seventh-seeded Arizona but would need a miracle for that to come in handy. They finish up in Tennessee and then at home against Tampa Bay and Minnesota.

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-8)

They're probably done after a Week 14 loss to Washington. They've had too many injuries this season and must deal with a tough closing schedule with the Cowboys, Cardinals and Seahawks on the docket.

12. New York Giants (5-8)

Their best route is certainly via a division title, but the Giants remain in this picture despite a 4-7 conference record that would likely cost them in the wild-card race even if they ran the table. They've also lost to the Bears and 49ers.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1)

Only listed because they've got a shot in the East.

14. Dallas Cowboys (4-9)

Same with them.