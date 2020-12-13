    Deebo Samuel Ruled Out for WFT vs. 49ers After Suffering Hamstring Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) walks off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers announced in the third quarter that Deebo Samuel will be out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

    The team initially said Samuel would be questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He didn't practice Wednesday and was limited in practice Thursday with a foot injury.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      McManus Tweets He 'Sucked'

      Broncos kicker tweets 'Brandon McManus sucked today' after going 2/4 on PATs against Carolina today 📸

      McManus Tweets He 'Sucked'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      McManus Tweets He 'Sucked'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Jamal Adams Sets Sack Record

      Seahawks safety breaks NFL record for most sacks in a season by a DB with 8.5

      Jamal Adams Sets Sack Record
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jamal Adams Sets Sack Record

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes Love/Hate for Miami 😬

      Patrick Mahomes sums up Super Bowl win and today's win after three INTs with this tweet 📸

      Mahomes Love/Hate for Miami 😬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Love/Hate for Miami 😬

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Josh Jacobs Ends Up Playing 🤔

      Raiders RB plays vs. Colts after saying he wasn't in IG post 📸

      Josh Jacobs Ends Up Playing 🤔
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Josh Jacobs Ends Up Playing 🤔

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report