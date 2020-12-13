Deebo Samuel Ruled Out for WFT vs. 49ers After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers announced in the third quarter that Deebo Samuel will be out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

The team initially said Samuel would be questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He didn't practice Wednesday and was limited in practice Thursday with a foot injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

