Seahawks' Jamal Adams Breaks NFL Single-Season Sack Record for DBs vs. Jets

Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams achieved history Sunday against his old team, the New York Jets.

Adams sacked Sam Darnold in the second quarter while Seattle was leading 17-3. The Athletic's Samuel Golden noted Adams' 8.5 sacks this season are already the most ever for a defensive back:

In the buildup to the game, Adams told reporters he "would be lying if I said, 'I'm not excited'" about playing the Jets. He also joked how Darnold would finally be fair game after being unable to lay contact on his former teammate in practice.

Setting the single-season defensive back record for sacks was a goal for Adams toward the end of last year. He had 6.5 sacks through Week 11 but was unable to add to that total.

The Seahawks paid a steep price to acquire the 2019 All-Pro, giving up first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, a 2021 third-rounder and Bradley McDougald.

While Adams' talent wasn't in doubt at the time of the deal, ESPN's Bill Barnwell was among those questioning whether a safety—no matter how good—could justify being traded for the kind of draft capital Seattle gave to New York.

That the Seahawks are allowing the second-most total yards (407.4) per game would seemingly underscore that point. As much as Adams is doing, he's still on one of the NFL's worst defenses. Granted, the unit's numbers might look a little better if he hadn't missed four games across October and early November.

The 25-year-old has one more year left on his rookie contract. When the time comes to work out an extension with Seattle or negotiate with other teams, Sunday's accomplishment will undoubtedly be used to argue why he should get a contract to make him one of the league's highest-paid safeties.