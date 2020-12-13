    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I Have 'Love/Hate Relationship' with Dolphins' Stadium

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks up at the end of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Dolphins 33-27.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    The bus ride from Hard Rock Stadium will probably feel pretty satisfying for Patrick Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs held on for a 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

    Mahomes joked on Twitter he feels conflicted about the venue:

    The Chiefs star finished 24-of-34 for 393 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. This was the second time in his career he was a bit turnover-prone in South Florida.

    Hard Rock Stadium was the site of Mahomes' greatest triumph in the NFL, but winning Super Bowl LIV in February required erasing a 10-point San Francisco 49ers lead that carried over into the fourth quarter. The 2018 MVP threw a pair of interceptions, too.

    The Chiefs once again had to climb out of a hole as the Dolphins opened up a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. A six-yard pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce put Kansas City ahead 14-10 just before halftime.

    The good news for Mahomes is that he'll be spared another regular-season trip to Hard Rock Stadium until at least 2023. The resurgent Dolphins might, however, cross paths with Kansas City in the playoffs based on their improvement this season.

