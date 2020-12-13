Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I Have 'Love/Hate Relationship' with Dolphins' Stadium

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The bus ride from Hard Rock Stadium will probably feel pretty satisfying for Patrick Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs held on for a 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Mahomes joked on Twitter he feels conflicted about the venue:

The Chiefs star finished 24-of-34 for 393 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. This was the second time in his career he was a bit turnover-prone in South Florida.

Hard Rock Stadium was the site of Mahomes' greatest triumph in the NFL, but winning Super Bowl LIV in February required erasing a 10-point San Francisco 49ers lead that carried over into the fourth quarter. The 2018 MVP threw a pair of interceptions, too.

The Chiefs once again had to climb out of a hole as the Dolphins opened up a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. A six-yard pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce put Kansas City ahead 14-10 just before halftime.

The good news for Mahomes is that he'll be spared another regular-season trip to Hard Rock Stadium until at least 2023. The resurgent Dolphins might, however, cross paths with Kansas City in the playoffs based on their improvement this season.