Christian McCaffrey Not Expected to Play for Panthers vs. Packers Due to Injury

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Tuesday.

Rhule noted the projection could change if the running back does more than expected at practice Wednesday, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

It's been mostly a lost season for the 24-year-old, who has been sidelined by a variety of injuries in 2020.

An ankle issue caused him to miss six games earlier in the season, while a shoulder problem forced him back onto the sidelines one game after returning. When it was time to come back from that issue, a quad injury has kept him off the field.

Despite the various ailments, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported before Week 14 that the running back "does want to return and play again this season."

McCaffrey remains a star when on the field, totaling 374 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in just three games this season.

It comes after the versatile player led the NFL with 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns in 2019 on his way to being named a first-team All-Pro. His 116 receptions also ranked second in the league among all positions.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mike Davis has performed well this season when given the opportunity, but the 4-9 Panthers could use a healthy McCaffrey to help compete with the top teams in the league.