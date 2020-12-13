    2020 US Women's Open Golf Final Round Rescheduled for Monday Due to Weather

    Hinako Shibuno, of Japan, hits out of a bunker near the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Sunday's final round of the U.S. Women's Open was suspended because of "course conditions and anticipated inclement weather this afternoon" and has been postponed until Monday. 

    Hinako Shibuno (four under) currently sits atop the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead over Amy Olson. Ji Yeong Kim and Moriya Jutanugarn are each at one under and remain within striking distance. 

    Last year's champion, Lee Jeong-eun, is tied for 14th at two over. 

    The LPGA announced that play would resume Monday at 9 a.m. ET, with the Golf Channel providing television coverage until 3 p.m. ET. Due to the weather conditions, 18 players weren't able to even tee off Sunday. 

    "We want to ensure course conditions are worthy of crowning a major champion," said John Bodenhamer, the senior managing director, championships for the USGA.

    As for how the players are reacting to the postponement, most didn't sound surprised.

    "I expected that we weren't going to play today," Shibuno told Zephyr Melton of Golf.com. "I'm not disappointed about it. I'm going to play with new emotion tomorrow."

    The 22-year-old added that the delay had helped calm her nerves.

    "I'm not nervous now like I was yesterday," the Japan native said. "I've calmed down a little bit."

    Lydia Ko (even par) concurred.

    "I'm not the one in the lead, so I don't think there's any extra nerves," she said. "I'm the one chasing, so I don't think there's added pressure in my position."

