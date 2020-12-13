Report: Snoop Dogg to Do Commentary on AEW Dynamite After Praise for Tyson Fight

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Rapper Snoop Dogg will reportedly provide commentary during his appearance on AEW Dynamite on Jan. 6.

All Elite Wrestling announced this week that Snoop Dogg will be part of that Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, which is Night 2 of AEW New Year's Smash:

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed Saturday that Snoop will be at the announce desk for at least a portion of that show.

By putting Snoop Dogg on commentary, AEW will be taking advantage of the buzz he generated as part of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing pay-per-view last month.

Snoop provided commentary for Tyson vs. Jones and Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, and he went viral due to how entertaining he proved to be.

Aside from that, Snoop Dogg has some ties to both AEW and the world of pro wrestling as a whole, which makes him a good fit for Dynamite.

Snoop is the cousin of reigning WWE SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks. He has made multiple appearances on WWE over the years and was even inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Snoop is one of the judges on TBS' Go-Big Show, which also features AEW Executive Vice President and star competitor Cody Rhodes as a judge.

The holiday season can be a difficult time for wrestling shows to draw strong ratings, but with a major star like Snoop Dogg in the fold, AEW may be able to beat the odds in that regard.

