    Report: Ben Roethlisberger Hyperextended Knee in Week 13; Has Arthritis in Both

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hyperextended his knee in a Week 13 defeat to the Washington Football Team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

    Rapoport reported Roethlisberger's knees require routine maintenance because of arthritis:

    A week after that loss to the WFT, CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported his hyperextended knee was becoming "a source of greater concern within the Steelers organization." Roethlisberger downplayed the situation and called La Canfora's piece a "phony thing."

    The health of the six-time Pro Bowler is obviously important to the 11-3 Steelers.

    Roethlisberger, 38, missed all but two games last season with an elbow injury, and the Steelers stumbled to an 8-8 mark and failed to make the postseason.

    Neither Mason Rudolph (1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 62.2 completion percentage) nor Devlin Hodges (1,063 yards, five touchdowns, eight interceptions, 62.5 completion percentage) particularly impressed. 

    Roethlisberger has righted the ship this season, though, throwing for 3,462 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Anthony McFarland, Isaiah Buggs not active for Steelers vs. Colts

      Anthony McFarland, Isaiah Buggs not active for Steelers vs. Colts
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Anthony McFarland, Isaiah Buggs not active for Steelers vs. Colts

      Chris Adamski
      via TribLIVE.com

      No big surprises as the Steelers inactive list for Week 16 has several injured players

      No big surprises as the Steelers inactive list for Week 16 has several injured players
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      No big surprises as the Steelers inactive list for Week 16 has several injured players

      Dave.Schofield
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      Browns Trying to Get WRs Ready

      Cleveland held a walk-through in the parking garage this morning to try and get their new starting WRs up to speed

      Browns Trying to Get WRs Ready
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Trying to Get WRs Ready

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      Steelers vs Colts inactives: No surprises among Steelers inactives

      Steelers vs Colts inactives: No surprises among Steelers inactives
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers vs Colts inactives: No surprises among Steelers inactives

      Curt Popejoy
      via Steelers Wire