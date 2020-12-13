WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Praises Riddle and 'Thinks He's Funny'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly a big supporter of Raw Superstar Riddle behind the scenes due to his belief that The Original Bro is entertaining.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan), McMahon thinks Riddle is "very funny in his own weird way."

It has been clear in recent weeks that McMahon enjoys Riddle in a comedic role, as he has been featured in multiple backstage segments on Raw.

Riddle tried to sell Hurt Business leader MVP on some Shark Tank ideas only to be taken out by Bobby Lashley's Full Nelson. He also had a conversation with Jeff Hardy and attempted to sell him on a tag team called the Hardy Bros.

Meltzer noted that while McMahon doesn't currently view Riddle as a main event-level Superstar, he does believe he is "worthy of regular TV time."

Given Riddle's run-in with MVP and Lashley and the fact that he was at ringside to support Hardy against Lashley last week, it seems as though WWE is building toward a feud between Riddle and Lashley over the United States Championship.

Since both Riddle and Lashley have legitimate backgrounds as former MMA fighters, the rivalry could yield some hard-hitting and entertaining matches.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Comedy has been a big part of Riddle's character dating back to his time in NXT, but he has also shown the ability to turn it on and get serious when necessary, especially in the midst of matches.

McMahon's reported belief that Riddle is funny could lead to him getting pigeonholed into a comedic role, which is something that happened to R-Truth, Santino Marella and many others over the years.

At the same time, it figures to keep Riddle on television, which means he should have no shortage of opportunities to show McMahon and WWE's other decision-makers that he can be a key player for many years to come.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).