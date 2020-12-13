NFL Scores Week 14: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Results and Top Fantasy Stats

NFL Scores Week 14: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Results and Top Fantasy StatsDecember 13, 2020
The 14th Sunday of the 2020 NFL season is underway. The week kicked off on Thursday night with a blowout win by the Los Angeles Rams over the New England Patriots. The action continued with a full Sunday slate of 14 games.
More blowouts came in the early afternoon on Sunday, with the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears embarrassing the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, respectively. As was the case on Thursday, those lopsided victories were thanks in large part to some very fantasy-relevant performances.
The Kansas City Chiefs survived the Miami Dolphins to remain atop the AFC, while the Dallas Cowboy throttled the Cincinnati Bengals to stay in the NFC East divisional race. The Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also picked up wins in the early afternoon.
Here in Week 14, it's playoff time, both in the real world and in the realm of fantasy football. You'll find a look at both playoff pictures here, We'll provide updated final scores and top Week 14 fantasy stars after each window, along with the latest AFC and NFC playoff standings.
Fantasy points based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
NFL Week 14 Results, Top Performers
Los Angeles Rams 24, New England Patriots 3
Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams: 171 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 23 receiving yards (21.40 points)
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 33 yards, 1 TD (14.30 points)
Dallas Cowboys 30, Cincinnati Bengals 7
Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys: 185 passing yards, 2 TDs, -1 rushing yard (15.30 points)
Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys: 4 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD (15.10 points)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, Minnesota Vikings 14
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 196 passing yards, 2 TDs, -2 rushing yards (15.64 points)
Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 4 receiving yards (15.40 points)
Tennessee Titans 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 10
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: 215 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 2 receptions, 7 receiving yards (39.50 points)
A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans: 7 receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD (24.20 points)
Chicago Bears 36, Houston Texans 7
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears: 113 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 42 receiving yards (24.50 points)
Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears: 9 receptions, 123 yards, 1 TD (27.30 points)
Denver Broncos 32, Carolina Panthers 27
Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos: 280 passing yards, 4 TDs, 4 rushing yards (25.60 points)
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers: 283 passing yards, 31 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (20.46 points)
Kansas City Chiefs 33, Miami Dolphins 27
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: 393 passing yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 9 rushing yards (21.62 points)
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins: 316 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 24 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (28.04 points)
Arizona Cardinals 26, New York Giants 7
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals: 244 passing yards, 1 TD, 47 rushing yards (18.46 points)
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals: 9 receptions, 136 yards (22.60 points)
Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
It's easy to blame the Patriots and the poor play of quarterback Cam Newton for Thursday night's lopsided contest. Rams running back Cam Akers instead credited his teammates.
"2 words. Offensive linemen!" Akers tweeted after the game. "Not to mention receivers and TEs who make plays blocking and catching."
The reality, though, is that Akers himself deserves a ton of credit for steamrolling the Patriots defense. He likely has many a fantasy manager in position to steamroll the competition this week too. He amassed nearly 200 scrimmage yards with a couple of catches thrown in for good measure.
The Rams should still use a committee approach in the backfield, but Akers is starting to establish himself as the top option. He should be considered a must-start next week against the New York Jets. The Jets came into Sunday ranked 11th against the run. However, L.A. should have a good chance of building an early lead and then grinding out the game with Akers and Co.
Derrick Henry, RB, and A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
Titans running back Derrick Henry deserves a ton of credit for wrecking the Jaguars defense—and probably a few fantasy-playoff matchups. He rumbled for 215 yards and two touchdowns while catching a pair of passes.
According to NFL Research, Henry now has the most games in NFL history with 200-plus rushing yards and at least two rushing touchdowns.
However, it would be unfair to discount teammate and wide receiver A.J. Brown, who had some terrific numbers given the lopsided nature of the game. Brown hauled in seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.
At this point in the season, there's no reason to pull either Henry or Brown from starting lineups, regardless of the matchup.
Henry and Brown have strong matchups in Week 15, however. They'll face the Detroit Lions, who came into Week 14 ranked 2th against the pass and 28th against the run.
Allen Robinson II, WR, and David Montgoery, RB, Chicago Bears
Like the Titans, the Bears had their own dynamic duo on Sunday afternoon. The Texans struggled to find an answer for either running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Allen Robinson II.
Montgomery racked up more than 150 scrimmage yards with three receptions and a touchdown. Robinson caught nine passes for 123 yards and a score.
Robinson, in particular, has been in must-start territory for most of the season. While the Bears offense has been wildly inconsistent, Robinson has usually been productive. In his last five games, he has averaged roughly seven receptions and 79 yards. He has three touchdown receptions in that span.
Robinson has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with three games remaining.
Against the Vikings next week, Montgomery should be a solid play. Robinson could be one of the top plays of the week. Coming into Week 14, Minnesota ranked 18th against the run and 26th against the pass.
AFC, NFC Playoff Picture
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs 12-1 (X,Z)
Pittsburgh Steelers 11-1 (X)
Buffalo Bills 9-3
Tennessee Titans 9-4
Cleveland Browns 9-3
Indianapolis Colts 8-4
Miami Dolphins 8-5
Baltimore Ravens 7-5
Las Vegas Raiders 7-5
New England Patriots 6-7
Denver Broncos 5-8
Houston Texans 4-9
Los Angeles Chargers 3-9
Cincinnati Bengals 2-10-1
Jacksonville Jaguars 1-12
New York Jets 0-12
NFC
New Orleans Saints 10-2 (X)
Green Bay Packers 9-3
Los Angeles Rams 9-4
Washington Football Team 5-7
Seattle Seahawks 8-4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-5
Arizona Cardinals 7-6
Minnesota Vikings 6-7
Chicago Bears 6-7
San Francisco 49ers 5-7
Detroit Lions 5-7
New York Giants 5-8
Atlanta Falcons 4-8
Carolina Panthers 4-9
Dallas Cowboys 4-9
Philadelphia Eagles 3-8-1
*X= clinched playoff spot, Z = clinched division
Fantasy scoring and roster data via Fantasy Pros for PPR scoring