NFL Scores Week 14: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Results and Top Fantasy Stats

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The 14th Sunday of the 2020 NFL season is underway. The week kicked off on Thursday night with a blowout win by the Los Angeles Rams over the New England Patriots. The action continued with a full Sunday slate of 14 games.

More blowouts came in the early afternoon on Sunday, with the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears embarrassing the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, respectively. As was the case on Thursday, those lopsided victories were thanks in large part to some very fantasy-relevant performances.

The Kansas City Chiefs survived the Miami Dolphins to remain atop the AFC, while the Dallas Cowboy throttled the Cincinnati Bengals to stay in the NFC East divisional race. The Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also picked up wins in the early afternoon.

Here in Week 14, it's playoff time, both in the real world and in the realm of fantasy football. You'll find a look at both playoff pictures here, We'll provide updated final scores and top Week 14 fantasy stars after each window, along with the latest AFC and NFC playoff standings.

Fantasy points based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.