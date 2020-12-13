Bears Rumors: HC Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace's Futures 'Uncertain' in Chicago

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace are reportedly facing "uncertain" job security as they look to rebound from a six-game losing streak.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported both the coach and general manager are on the hot seat but "in this together," which may mean their statuses are linked.

The Bears' failure at the quarterback position is the most glaring flaw on the resume of both Nagy and Pace. Their all-in bet on Mitchell Trubisky in 2017 turned out to be a bust, one that's made especially more glaring by the ascent to stardom by Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, the two quarterbacks taken after Trubisky.

Many met Chicago's selection of Trubisky with skepticism as it happened. Watson left Clemson as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in college football history and could barely get a passing glance from Bears management despite outperforming Trubisky in the same conference. Mahomes put up gaudy numbers at the college level that portended his success in the NFL and had all the physical tools the Bears seemingly saw in Trubisky.

In essence, it was a bad decision at the time that's grown increasingly worse as time passed. The Bears doubled down in their self-belief during the offseason by giving up a fourth-round pick for Nick Foles, in large part due to his familiarity with Nagy's system. That move has also been a bust, and the Bears passed on several veteran free agents who would not have cost them draft capital.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Bears brass has already been discussing the possibility of luring Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald to the NFL.

It's possible Nagy can turn things around enough to get an additional year, but these Bears have enough talent almost everywhere on the roster to win—except the one place where the coach was supposed to be a guru.