12 Bold Predictions for WWE in 2021

1 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 36 was never planned to be a two-night affair, but the pandemic forced WWE to shift gears.

This was done in part just for pure practicality as less people were allowed to gather at one time. WWE had to record matches over multiple days and since there were no fans in attendance, it made more sense.

But much like WWE refuses to let go of the slogan "for the first time ever" as its primary marketing ploy these days, once the phrase "too big for one night" was concocted, it seemed like a match made in heaven.

Unless WWE can have fans in attendance, just having WrestleMania 37 go back to one night inside the ThunderDome will feel like a step backward. At least with this being two nights again, more matches can be advertised, which may draw in more viewers.

With NXT TakeOver shows being more on their own, it would be strange to have another take place the night before WrestleMania this year. It's not as though talent will be in the area making a weekend convention out of the festivities.

There may also not be a Hall of Fame again, depending on circumstances.

Without WrestleMania being two nights, it wouldn't feel like a special weekend. It would read as nothing more than SummerSlam or Survivor Series.

It would also give WWE a chance to measure the performance of two different two-night versions of the biggest show of the year against each other. If the viewership is higher, this could become a regular thing. But if the same or less people tune in, WWE now knows the experiment isn't worth trying a third time.