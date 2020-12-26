12 Bold Predictions for WWE in 2021

12 Bold Predictions for WWE in 2021December 26, 2020
Hindsight is 20/20, but no one could have known ahead of time that 2020 would be such a disaster.
It seems WWE can't even decide on what to do minutes before each show, let alone properly plan weeks or months in advance. Even they appear to know what's in the works for 2021, which is scary.
But based on some trends, a few hints along the way and the history of the WWE machine forever plugging along, what might we be in store for with this new year?
Let's gaze into our crystal balls and toss out some bold predictions for what may happen in WWE in 2021.
WrestleMania 37 Will Be Two Nights Again
WrestleMania 36 was never planned to be a two-night affair, but the pandemic forced WWE to shift gears.
This was done in part just for pure practicality as less people were allowed to gather at one time. WWE had to record matches over multiple days and since there were no fans in attendance, it made more sense.
But much like WWE refuses to let go of the slogan "for the first time ever" as its primary marketing ploy these days, once the phrase "too big for one night" was concocted, it seemed like a match made in heaven.
Unless WWE can have fans in attendance, just having WrestleMania 37 go back to one night inside the ThunderDome will feel like a step backward. At least with this being two nights again, more matches can be advertised, which may draw in more viewers.
With NXT TakeOver shows being more on their own, it would be strange to have another take place the night before WrestleMania this year. It's not as though talent will be in the area making a weekend convention out of the festivities.
There may also not be a Hall of Fame again, depending on circumstances.
Without WrestleMania being two nights, it wouldn't feel like a special weekend. It would read as nothing more than SummerSlam or Survivor Series.
It would also give WWE a chance to measure the performance of two different two-night versions of the biggest show of the year against each other. If the viewership is higher, this could become a regular thing. But if the same or less people tune in, WWE now knows the experiment isn't worth trying a third time.
The Undertaker Will Come out of Retirement
Virtually no retirements in professional wrestling actually stick unless the performer is physically incapable of stepping back into the ring. Even then, as evidenced with Daniel Bryan and Edge, it's not a certainty a return is out of the question.
With The Undertaker, he's had numerous sendoffs that were thought of at the time as his grand finale.
Typically, less than a year later, The Phenom was wrestling again at WrestleMania, in Saudi Arabia or even on a house show.
Much attention was given in 2020 to The Deadman supposedly finally calling it quits "for good this time" with The Last Ride documentary and his "final farewell" at Survivor Series. However, with ratings struggling and the possibility he may want one last match in front of an actual crowd, it's worth taking the bet The Undertaker may return in 2021.
Dominik and Rey Mysterio: Tag Team Gold, a Mask and a Heel Turn
Dominik Mysterio is still very new to the roster and not quite ready to stand on his own. He'll be partnered up with his father, Rey, for quite some time going forward, if not all of 2021.
Their partnership can't just be standing alongside one another for matches. WWE will need to do something more with them here and there.
At some point in 2021, there is a strong chance they'll win the Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Championship titles. Having a father and son duo as champions will be an interesting note in the history books.
To further their partnership, it's also likely Dominik dons a mask similar to his father's.
In fact, this could come about from a sign of respect or a bitter betrayal, as there's a possibility Dominik will turn heel on his father at some point later in 2021, too. That would certainly get fans talking and earn him easy heat with the crowd, given how beloved Rey is.
NXT India Leads the Way for NXT Japan
WWE has yet to make a formal announcement of NXT India, but it's been mentioned by the company for years.
Recently, reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported that the brand was scheduled to launch in January 2021.
If this comes to pass, it may not be the only expansion for NXT to come next year. It may act as a template to pave the way for NXT Japan to follow suit.
In early 2020, before the pandemic put everything on hold, Wrestling Observer Radio reported talks between WWE and All Japan Pro Wrestling about a partnership that would lead to NXT Japan (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton).
Furthermore, Kairi Sane left the active roster this year to move back to Japan, but didn't leave WWE. She is still an employee and working within the WWE family, but in a different capacity.
That may be as an ambassador, trainer or even wrestler for the NXT Japan brand sometime in the latter half of 2021 if NXT India comes about and proves to be successful.
WWE Creates a Cameo and Twitch Service of Its Own
One of the biggest controversies this year was WWE's decision to stop Superstars from being able to make money on the side through avenues like Twitch and Cameo.
The switch to taking that out of everyone's downside guarantees didn't go over well, but WWE doesn't appear to be budging on the issue, even after Zelina Vega was released in part due to this new policy.
Obviously, WWE saw the money being made and wanted to take as much of that for itself. The next step with that will be to cut out the middleman and eliminate Twitch and Cameo from taking cuts at all.
The only way WWE will do that is if the superstars leave their accounts on those sites in favor of something in-house that WWE has full control over.
WWE does have the Virtual Meet and Greet now, but that is a mouthful. In 2021, WWE will likely create a streaming platform and a Cameo-like request service with a particular WWE-specific branding to it in the hopes fans will start using those services instead.
WWE ThunderDome Gets Monetized
If fans are not able to return to live events well into 2021 or even 2022, WWE may look into ways to monetize the ThunderDome.
It's unlikely it would be something as straightforward as charging one dollar or more for each broadcast, as fans probably wouldn't clamor to do that and sit in a queue wondering if and when they're chosen.
Instead, it could be looped into the WWE Network. Perhaps there will be a bonus add-on where you can reserve your spot as a guaranteed on-screen participant of the ThunderDome for an extra charge to your monthly subscription bill.
WWE could even add different levels, such as a gold tier for a higher cost that allows fans to reserve the screens closer to the front row so they have a stronger chance of being seen on television.
With hundreds of screens available per show, if WWE were able to get even one dollar from each ThunderDome viewer, it could amount to some solid revenue to offset costs.
House Shows Get Replaced with WWE Network Specials
As there is no telling when fans will be able to attend shows, WWE will undoubtedly continue to focus only on television episodes, pay-per-views and WWE Network content.
House shows were already struggling prior to the pandemic for likely a multitude of reasons.
Live events that have no bearing on the storylines, as they're treated as mostly non-canon, just aren't a priority for people who have to watch their budgets and time.
What WWE was experimenting with, though, was airing a portion of a house show as a WWE Network special. This happened with The Shield's Final Chapter, Smackville and so on.
In 2021, WWE may decide the house show business is effectively dead even if fans can attend. Rather than return to even half the schedule it used to be, WWE may only want to run shows in markets that will be worth the money.
A show at Madison Square Garden, for instance, would do fine. But if that's going to happen, WWE may want to air it on WWE Network in some fashion to draw more subscribers in.
Providing more content for that avenue is never a bad thing.
Older Pay-Per-View Names Continue to Return
Here and there, WWE brings back old pay-per-view names like Starrcade and WarGames for various specials.
It may be out of reverence or just making use of a property WWE owns. Perhaps, it's simply WWE's efforts to not lose control over the trademarks.
Whatever the reason, 2020 saw the return of a few other names that had been sitting on the back burner for quite a while.
NXT managed to have an In Your House, Great American Bash and Halloween Havoc special.
If not simply to capitalize on the nostalgia from the older demographic, WWE would be wise to bring even more of these older names back for special episodes of television or pay-per-view events.
NXT TakeOver Bash at the Beach or Slamboree, for instance, could very well be a thing in 2021.
More Talent Leaves WWE for All Elite Wrestling
After WrestleMania 36, WWE went on a mass firing spree on what was dubbed Black Wednesday which saw dozens of employees and Superstars released.
Throughout the rest of the year, even more within the company were let go or quit in some fashion, such as Zelina Vega.
WWE did itself no favors with the ban for Twitch and Cameo accounts, which is just one of the many reasons why company morale is probably at one of its lowest points in history.
After seeing how well All Elite Wrestling in particular treats its stars, allows freedom and more creativity, offers a lighter work schedule and pays even better in some cases, look out for more people within WWE leaving in the hopes of joining the AEW roster.
Superstars who have been notoriously overlooked for years like Cesaro could be tired of being told they have 90 percent of what it takes to be on top, but will never be. He certainly has friends in AEW who believe in him.
Aleister Black reportedly requested to go back to NXT and was denied, so he's done nothing for a while. He may want to no longer work for the company that released his wife a few months back.
Even if someone has signed a relatively new deal, it doesn't mean they can't leave WWE. Anyone on the roster or working behind the scenes could take their exit in 2021 to go see if the grass is greener elsewhere.
NXT Cruiserweight Championship Gets Split in Two
Jordan Devlin won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship from Angel Garza on January 25, 2020 at Worlds Collide.
A few episodes of NXT UK later, the pandemic was in full-effect and the entire brand was put on hold, unable to do any tapings for months.
In the meantime, NXT crowned an interim champion in Santos Escobar, who has held the title since May 27.
Both Devlin and Escobar have traded verbal shots toward one another about the status of having two champions. Devlin considers himself the rightful title-holder while Escobar treats Devlin as old news to move on from.
In an ideal world, they could fight to crown a unified champion. However, it's far from the most important title for WWE to be concerned about, so it's not worth risking all the travel and cross-contamination just to have that one match.
What may happen, though, is that WWE could get so used to the idea of having effectively two champions that a decision is made to consider the titles separate entities in true form. Instead of an NXT Cruiserweight Championship and an interim champion, they may be reestablished as the NXT and NXT UK Cruiserweight Championships.
An alternative prediction is that WWE won't make that official, but will continue the interim idea until Devlin can fly out to America, drop the title and fly back, refocusing his efforts on the NXT UK Heritage Cup trophy as a replacement.
Firefly Fun House Gets Its Own WWE Network Show
Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House has so much screen time every month that it's clear WWE management is really fond of it.
New characters are created even for one-time gags and the set changes often enough with different props and gimmicks, meaning WWE has no problem spending money on it.
Even in The Fiend's absence, Alexa Bliss has been given special treatment with her playground set popping up in the ring for a promo. That could have been simply a gag or it could be repurposed as a test pilot of a potential segment beyond.
The writing is on the wall that at some point, possibly in 2021, this show will be expanded into its own legitimate program on WWE Network.
It already has a core cast of characters with Wyatt, all the puppets and Alexa Bliss. A primary set is already built. The logos and theme song are taken care of. Beyond writing up some skits and filming it, what else is there to do?
Whether it's a one-off special, a 30-minute multi-episode series or a fixture every week like 205 Live, this is the next step.
Honorable Mentions
- When Becky Lynch returns, WWE will put one of the women's titles on her as soon as humanly possible.
- NXT UK Champion Walter has held that title since April 5, 2019. He's likely to surpass Pete Dunne's reign and carry it well into 2021, if not 2022 or longer.
- The Undisputed Era and Tommaso Ciampa, if not also Johnny Gargano and a few other mainstays of NXT, will move up to the main roster in an effort to shake things up as they've done everything they can do on the black and gold brand.
- The Raw and SmackDown tag team titles will finally get new designs and do away with the awful sentinel heads.
- An offshoot of NXT revolving around the Performance Center recruits will be revealed as one of the main reasons why the Capitol Wrestling Center was repurposed as such.
Rounding out this list are a few honorable mentions worth talking about that could also happen, but are either self-explanatory enough not to discuss at length, or are more "out there" predictions.
