Wild Predictions for 2020 WWE TLC That Would Stun Fans

Wild Predictions for 2020 WWE TLC That Would Stun FansDecember 19, 2020
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs will close out the 2020 pay-per-view calendar for the company in a year dominated by turmoil and strife.
WWE has often tried to be a distraction from the real world, though, so there is no better time than the present to finish off the year with a few surprises.
Those surprises could be as mundane as an unannounced segment for an underused star or as big as a major return or a title change. Anyone could make a splash and give hope to the WWE Universe that 2021 will be better than 2020 for wrestling.
While it is easy to throw out wild options that could happen in the most ridiculous of circumstances, it is more interesting to consider what risks WWE has set in motion—and this might be the right time for the company to take some chances.
Whether that means taking a championship off an unstoppable champion like Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre or bringing in unexpected talent to make a splash, here are some wild predictions that could just come true at TLC on Sunday.
Carmella Ends the Latest Short Sasha Banks Title Reign
Sasha Banks has a reputation as a champion: Her title reigns do not last long. She has managed to successfully defend her title once in this new SmackDown Women's Championship reign, but that reputation lingers.
Carmella returned with a new attitude and new presentation in November, and she has become The Untouchable. If she were to truly lose in her first major match back in the ring, it could derail her entirely.
Both women are well-regarded with championship pedigrees. Either could carry the blue brand into the new year. It may make the most for The Boss to do so, but Carmella's victory would get fans talking.
It is all a matter of WWE's WrestleMania 37 plans. It is likely whoever wins this contest will make it to The Grandest Stage of Them All as the champion. The company would absolutely hot-shot the title if it thought there was a better story in it.
Carmella is walking a tightrope in a fresh spotlight. If she wins, her new role would be cemented.
Jey Uso Costs Roman Reigns the WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns cannot get away with bullying and humiliating his own family forever. Soon enough, Jey Uso will snap, and it could happen at WWE TLC.
The title match against Kevin Owens feels like a filler clash, but The Prizefighter has left a lingering question in Uso's ear: Is Jey being used by his cousin?
Uso could interfere to help The Tribal Chief, but Reigns would again leave him hanging. That is unfair to the man who has put his livelihood on the line for the universal champion.
It has only gotten worse lately as Reigns recently beat down his own cousin with a steel chair. Jey is too proud for those kind of attacks not to faze him.
If Uso got involved and kept The Tribal Chief from winning, it would be a lasting moment. No one would forget. Uso would have embarrassed his family and taken food off their tables. He would have given that all to another family man in Owens.
KO is one of the best in the business and could easily carry SmackDown's top title after a stop-start year.
Naomi Returns and Wins WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Asuka
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have terrorized Raw for months. Their most recent dastardly deed was to injure Lana, making sure that she could not compete at TLC.
However, this has set up a mystery partner for The Empress of Tomorrow to challenge the WWE women's tag team champions.
Smart money would say Charlotte Flair will return and win her first tag team titles to become a Grand Slam champion, but there is a more interesting option.
Naomi has disappeared from TV since being picked early in the WWE draft in October. The reason for her absence was explained on her Instagram (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), where she stated that she had surgery to remove a fibroid.
This type of surgery requires time off, but it's likely she will be ready to return to action at TLC. This sets up a perfect storm: Fans have demanded Naomi be given opportunities to shine, and she has a unique chemistry with Asuka based on their limited interactions.
A huge return from a former SmackDown women's champion would get everyone talking, but a big victory for Naomi might just steal the entire show.
Nikki Cross Turns Heel and Allies with Randy Orton
Would anything surprise you when it comes to WWE? No story is sacred enough to change. Given the recent dynamic between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, it is only fair that she has a role in one of The Fiend's bigger matches of 2020.
The Goddess has turned her back on her best friend, and it's time for The Twisted Sister to show her crazy side. She can do that by working with Randy Orton against Bray Wyatt.
On the surface, Cross should be the hero in this story. She is just trying to pull Bliss back from the darkness. However, circumstances have The Goddess playing the deranged face instead, leaving the Scot to be the deranged heel.
In order for this story to work, something has to give with Orton and Wyatt. They can't keep circling each other. Bliss is the key, but first The Viper needs help getting his hands on her.
While an outlandish idea, Cross could be use the chance to return to her old persona. Her chaotic energy has been contained too long, and she should be ready to destroy things again.
AJ Styles Defeats Drew McIntyre to Win His 3rd World Championship in WWE
Drew McIntyre has carried the WWE Championship with pride and deserves a long title reign where he defeats the best of the best. However, WWE is not prone to keeping a title on someone for too long.
AJ Styles made his impact in 2020 by making the most of opportunities. This was the year when he had an unforgettable Boneyard match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 that ended with The Deadman riding off into the sunset.
While The Miz is lurking with the Money in the Bank briefcase, few expect him to successfully cash in on McIntyre. Styles is a different matter, though. He has been undefeated since being joined by Omos, who gives him a massive advantage in a TLC match.
The Phenomenal One has made the most of every title opportunity. WWE rarely likes to have him go too long without gold, and he would be a great WWE champion again. The possibilities he has in challengers are endless on the Road to WrestleMania.
It's not a matter of if but when for Styles as the titleholder. It may not be right for him to win the WWE Championship at TLC, but the possibility will be a lingering concern for McIntyre.