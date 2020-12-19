Wild Predictions for 2020 WWE TLC That Would Stun Fans

0 of 5

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs will close out the 2020 pay-per-view calendar for the company in a year dominated by turmoil and strife.

WWE has often tried to be a distraction from the real world, though, so there is no better time than the present to finish off the year with a few surprises.

Those surprises could be as mundane as an unannounced segment for an underused star or as big as a major return or a title change. Anyone could make a splash and give hope to the WWE Universe that 2021 will be better than 2020 for wrestling.

While it is easy to throw out wild options that could happen in the most ridiculous of circumstances, it is more interesting to consider what risks WWE has set in motion—and this might be the right time for the company to take some chances.

Whether that means taking a championship off an unstoppable champion like Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre or bringing in unexpected talent to make a splash, here are some wild predictions that could just come true at TLC on Sunday.